Dollar is generally strong today, but buying focus is temporarily shifted from against Yen to Euro and Sterling. In particular, EUR/USD has taken out key support level at 1.1663. Overall markets are mixed though, with stocks recovering while treasury yields retreat. Yen and Swiss Franc are the stronger ones for today followed by the greenback. New Zealand Dollar is the worst performing, followed by the Pound.

CURRENCIES ・ 8 DAYS AGO