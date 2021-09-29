CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Myles Garrett’s 4 1/2-sack outburst helped his case considerably for NFL Defensive Player of the Year: Mary Kay Cabot

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Myles Garrett’s record-setting 4 1/2-sack outburst toward the Bears took his NFL Defensive Player of the Year candidacy off life support and gave it new life. The performance, which topped the Browns’ previous single-game mark of 4 and earned Garrett AFC Defensive Player of the Week honors,...

www.cleveland.com

clevelandbrowns.com

Myles Garrett sets challenge for Browns D, helps them meet it with record-breaking performance

Before the Browns prepared to face the Bears on Sunday at FirstEnergy Stadium, Myles Garrett challenged the Browns defense to take a step forward. The defense, one that was overloaded with free agents and draft picks over the offseason with hopes of becoming one of the best in the league, was underperforming. They weren't turning pressures into sacks. They weren't imposing tight coverage on wide receivers. They weren't being as great as they appeared to be on paper.
NFL
WKYC

JIMMY'S TAKE: Myles Garrett, Cleveland Browns' defense 'dominating' in win over Chicago Bears

CLEVELAND — Down on the field at FirstEnergy Stadium, you can still feel the heat from that Browns defense, specifically their pass rush. They were the key to the Browns beating the Chicago Bears and going to 2-1 Sunday. This was not easy. The Bears' defense is tough to move against, and the Browns' offense especially found that out in the first half.
NFL
Bleacher Report

Justin Fields Sacked 9 Times in 1st Career Start as Myles Garrett, Browns Crush Bears

The Cleveland Browns spoiled Justin Fields' first NFL start with a 26-6 win over the Chicago Bears. The rookie was under pressure all game long as the Browns (2-1) totaled nine sacks in the win, including 4.5 by Myles Garrett. It helped keep Fields in check as he replaced the injured Andy Dalton, leading to a road loss at FirstEnergy Stadium on Sunday.
NFL
