The Metro Denver Partnership for Health (MDPH) applauds students, parents, educators, and staff on a healthy start to this school year. “Maintaining in-person learning is one of our highest priorities,” said John M. Douglas, Jr., MD, Executive Director of Tri-County Health Department and co-chair of MDPH. “Children need to be in school for their overall health and well-being. Keeping kids in school also supports parents, businesses, and our local economies.”

DENVER, CO ・ 9 DAYS AGO