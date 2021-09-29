How to Mammogram: A beginner’s guide to the benefits of early detection
RUSHVILLE – Breast cancer is more survivable than ever before, due in large part to the benefits of early detection mammography screenings. The imaging team at Rush Memorial Hospital is dedicated to providing the community with exceptional care through state-of-the-art equipment, nationally recognized certifications, and highly trained staff. RMH is consistently monitoring each modality to ensure the highest standards are met and the latest technologies are utilized.
