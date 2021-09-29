100 people at Oklahoma correctional facility graduating with degrees, certifications

HOLDENVILLE, Okla. (KFOR) – More than 100 people at an Oklahoma correctional facility are taking steps to better their lives once they are released from custody.

On Wednesday, CoreCivic’s Davis Correctional Facility says more than 100 inmates will attend a graduation ceremony.

Organizers say 34 people are earning a high-school equivalency diploma, while 74 are earning an industry-recognized certificate in either electrical, computer information processing, or horticulture.

“We’re very excited to celebrate these graduates and acknowledge all the hard work they have

given to arrive to this point in their education journeys,” said Mark Gentry, warden at Davis

Correctional Facility. “These graduation numbers are pretty remarkable considering much of our

education programming slowed to protect residents and staff during the height of the pandemic

last year. We’re grateful that we have been able to safely resume programming this year so these

individuals can stay on track to meet their education goals, and ultimately, their career goals

when they are released.”

