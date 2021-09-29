CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Teton, ID

Sacrifice

By Sandra Woolstenhulme
Teton Valley News
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI write today sitting from my desk at a local clinic. I am a nurse practitioner, it’s Friday and I am ready for the weekend because it’s been a long work week for me. However, I don’t think my week has been as long as others. Of course everyone has the same amount of time in our days. But I think of other health care workers; specifically nurses, physicians, nursing assistants, respiratory therapists, and others who are really on the front lines, in the hospitals, in the ICUs, in the emergency department….their week has been interminably longer than mine.

www.tetonvalleynews.net

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Journalists who took on Putin and Duterte win 2021 Nobel Peace Prize

OSLO, Oct 8 (Reuters) - Two journalists whose work has angered the authorities in Russia and the Philippines were awarded the Nobel Peace Prize on Friday, honouring the right to free speech which the prize-giving committee described as under threat around the globe. Maria Ressa and Dmitry Muratov were given...
ASIA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Teton, ID
State
California State
Local
Idaho Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eirmc#Icu
The Hill

Alleged Texas high school shooter released from jail

A student who is accused of opening fire in a Texas high school on Wednesday has been released on bond, according to multiple reports. Timothy George Simpkins, 18, posted a $75,000 bond and was released from Tarrant County Jail on Thursday, according to local ABC affiliate WFAA. Four people were injured in the shooting.
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy