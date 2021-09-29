I write today sitting from my desk at a local clinic. I am a nurse practitioner, it’s Friday and I am ready for the weekend because it’s been a long work week for me. However, I don’t think my week has been as long as others. Of course everyone has the same amount of time in our days. But I think of other health care workers; specifically nurses, physicians, nursing assistants, respiratory therapists, and others who are really on the front lines, in the hospitals, in the ICUs, in the emergency department….their week has been interminably longer than mine.