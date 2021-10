LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Arkansas’ jobless rate dipped from 4.3% in July to 4.2% in August, according to a report from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Right now, there are over 70,000 jobs available in the state. Yet, there are some people who have struggled to even get a call back from places they applied to, something many are blaming on the pandemic.

ARKANSAS STATE ・ 12 DAYS AGO