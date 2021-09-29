CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Barton County, KS

Barton County celebrates Demel’s 50 years of employment

Great Bend Post
Great Bend Post
 8 days ago
The Barton County Commission took time Tuesday, Sept. 28 to recognize the 50 years of employment of the county’s Road and Bridge Department Shop Foreman Gary Demel. Demel started working for Barton County on Sept. 8, 1971 where he worked as a driver, mechanic and welder before promoted as Shop Foreman in 1988.

Great Bend, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

