Barton County celebrates Demel’s 50 years of employment

Doors open at 9 a.m. and the program starts at 9:30 a.m. – Join in-person or watch virtually on Facebook LIVE & YouTube. Our team at the Chris Boys Agency - American Family Insurance strive to create relationships with our guests and have three different offices located in Great Bend, Dodge City and Cimmaron to serve you. The Chris Boys Agency has built a team of nine caring staff members, eight of which are licensed and three that are bi-lingual. Whether you're purchasing a car or home, managing an investment property, starting a small business, needing coverage for your farm/ranch or wanting to leave behind a legacy; they are all dedicated to inspiring and protecting your dreams. As your agency in Great Bend, KS, they will work with you to identify your individual needs, suggest insurance coverage and look for all possible discounts. We look forward to protecting your dreams.

GREAT BEND, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO