Friday night at the light

So it’s come to this. Maskerbaiting on Main Street Friday night. With COVID hospitalization numbers nearly twice as high as at the height of the pandemic, a “conservative” politician swoops into town to gin up his base over Driggs’ new mask mandate that helps keep my neighbors safe. He didn’t come to ask how he could help our struggling hospital and healthcare workers, or families laid low physically and financially by this catastrophe, or to address our competing crisis of no housing for hard working valley voters. No, our representative came to put on a show at the dinner hour in the heart of town. A Maskerbaition Demonstration. Maybe it was good for him. For the rest of us, not so much.

