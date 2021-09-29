CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

China hidden local government debt is half of GDP, Goldman says

MySanAntonio
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChina's hidden local government debt has swollen to more than half the size of the economy, according to economists at Goldman Sachs, who said the government will need to be flexible in dealing with this as revenue is already under pressure due to a slowdown in land sales. The total...

www.mysanantonio.com

Comments / 5

Related
Street.Com

Nio Stock Surges As Goldman Upgrades Tesla's Upstart China Rival

Nio (NIO) - Get NIO Inc. Sponsored ADR Class A Report shares traded sharply higher Thursday after the China-based Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report rival was upgraded to 'buy' at Goldman Sachs. Goldman Sachs analyst Fei Fang lifted his rating on the electrified carmaker to 'buy', from 'neutral',...
STOCKS
MySanAntonio

Top global chipmakers resist Biden bid for supply-chain data

A Biden administration effort to untangle global chip supply snarls is facing resistance from lawmakers and executives in Taiwan and South Korea, complicating attempts to resolve the bottlenecks hurting industries from automobiles to consumer electronics. The U.S. Commerce Department late last month asked companies in the semiconductor supply chain to...
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gdp#Government Debt#Government Bond#China Evergrande Group
MySanAntonio

India's coal crisis imperils energy-heavy commodity industry

An escalating power crisis in India, triggered by dwindling reserves of coal that helps generate about 70% of the nation's electricity, threatens operations of commodity-related businesses ranging from oil refineries to aluminum smelting to meat processing. Coal inventories at power plants plummeted to an average four days this week, down...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

IMF chief facing data-rigging allegations defends actions

The head of the International Monetary Fund said Thursday that a report alleging she had a role in data-rigging at the World Bank when she was a top official there was not an accurate representation of events. The statement came a day after IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva appeared before the agency's executive board, which is investigating allegations that in 2018 World Bank employees were pressured to alter data affecting its business-climate rankings of China and other nations.The bank's "Doing Business” report ranked countries after evaluating its tax burdens, bureaucratic obstacles, regulatory systems and other business conditions. High rankings...
WORLD
AFP

IMF board meets with Georgieva amid data manipulation probe

The IMF Executive Board on Wednesday announced it had met with Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva after an investigation found she manipulated data in favor of China while in a senior role at the World Bank. In a brief statement, IMF spokesman Gerry Rice said the board "met today with IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva as part of its ongoing review of the matter raised by WilmerHale's investigation of the World Bank's Doing Business 2018 report."
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Goldman Sachs
Country
China
AFP

Chinese central bank boss vows to further fintech crackdown

China will strengthen supervision of the online payments industry and continue its anti-monopoly crackdown, the governor of the central bank said, indicating Beijing will press ahead with a regulatory crackdown on the country's technology giants. He added that the central bank will strengthen supervision of the payments industry and ask all financial services companies to be licensed.
ECONOMY
AFP

Chinese developer Fantasia fails to make debt payments

Another Chinese homebuilder has hit financial trouble after missing payments on debt obligations, adding to worries over the country's property sector as embattled giant China Evergrande teeters on the brink of collapse. The ratings agency added in a statement that although media reports said Fantasia missed an earlier payment to bondholders, the bond "does not appear to have been disclosed in the company's financial reports".
ECONOMY
The Independent

IMF head meets with board probing data-rigging allegations

The head of the International Monetary Fund met on Wednesday with her agency's executive board, which is conducting an investigation into alleged data-rigging at the World Bank the sister global lender where she was formerly was a top executive.The IMF is investigating allegations that in 2018 World Bank employees were pressured to alter data affecting its business-climate rankings of China and other nations.The IMF board heard from IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva who has denied any wrongdoing in the matter. She served as chief executive officer of the World Bank from January 2017 to September 2019, before...
WORLD
FOX40

US trade deficit hits record $73.3 billion in August

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. trade deficit increased to a record $73.3 billion in August as a small gain in exports was swamped by a much larger increase in imports. The Commerce Department reported Tuesday that the monthly trade deficit increased 4.2% in August, rising to an all-time high, surpassing the previous record of $73.2 […]
U.S. POLITICS
AFP

Inequality, inflation hurting pandemic recovery: IMF

The global economic bounceback from the Covid-19 crisis will downshift this year as countries struggle with rising prices, high debt loads and divergent recoveries in which poor nations are slipping behind wealthier ones, the leader of the IMF warned on Tuesday. These include a widening divergence between rich countries and poor countries in the trajectories of their recovery from the pandemic.
BUSINESS
AFP

US trade gap yawns wider as imports outpace exports in August

The US trade deficit rose in August with imports overwhelming exports as the US economy bounces back from last year's pandemic shock, government data said Tuesday. The Commerce Department reported the trade deficit climbed to $73.3 billion from the upwardly revised $70.3 billion the month prior, more than analysts had expected and 4.2 percent higher than in July. Both exports and imports increased, but fewer car and airplane sales held back the former, while consumer demand fueled the rise in the latter, according to the data. The overall deficit was a new record high and $31.7 billion larger than before the pandemic, said Mahir Rasheed of Oxford Economics, who predicted it would widen "slightly further" by the end of the year as vaccine inequality and supply snarls global growth.
U.S. POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy