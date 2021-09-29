China hidden local government debt is half of GDP, Goldman says

The head of the International Monetary Fund met on Wednesday with her agency's executive board, which is conducting an investigation into alleged data-rigging at the World Bank the sister global lender where she was formerly was a top executive.The IMF is investigating allegations that in 2018 World Bank employees were pressured to alter data affecting its business-climate rankings of China and other nations.The IMF board heard from IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva who has denied any wrongdoing in the matter. She served as chief executive officer of the World Bank from January 2017 to September 2019, before...

WORLD ・ 1 DAY AGO