CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Senators say Facebook ‘whistleblower’ to testify at hearing about protecting kids online

By Ryan Lovelace
Washington Times
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Facebook “whistleblower” will testify before the Senate next week at a hearing about protecting children online, according to a bipartisan Senate duo. Sens. Richard Blumenthal, Connecticut Democrat, and Marsha Blackburn, Tennessee Republican, are probing Facebook‘s effect on children and are holding a series of hearings regarding the company’s actions. The senators did not identify the whistleblower or the nature of the person’s relationship to Facebook in a statement announcing the upcoming hearing.

www.washingtontimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
Missouri Independent

GOP lawmakers push back against federal probe into threats against school board members

WASHINGTON — Congressional Republicans on Thursday objected to a move by the Justice Department to investigate violent threats made against local school board members and teachers, arguing that the federal agency is “policing the speech of citizens and concerned parents.” “Violence and true threats of violence should have no place in our civic discourse, but […] The post GOP lawmakers push back against federal probe into threats against school board members appeared first on Missouri Independent.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Washington Times

Trump asks judge to force Facebook to reinstate his account

Former President Donald Trump on Thursday asked a federal judge to force Facebook to reinstate his account. Mr. Trump‘s lawyers filed for a preliminary injunction in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida, where the former president is suing Facebook and its CEO Mark Zuckerberg over allegations that the company’s ban of Mr. Trump violated the First Amendment.
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
State
Connecticut State
Investopedia

Facebook (FB) Whistleblower Testifies Before US Senate

Frances Haugen, who calls herself an "advocate for public oversight of social media," testified before the U.S. Senate subcommittee on Consumer Protection, Product Safety and Data Security on Oct. 5, 2021. In her testimony, Haugen alleged that her former employer—Facebook, Inc. (FB)—has a culture in which profits take precedence over the safety of users, including children.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Richard Blumenthal
Person
Marsha Blackburn
Washington Times

Parents groups fighting critical race theory object to Justice Dept. probe

Parents groups combating the spread of critical race theory in their children’s schools on Tuesday criticized the Justice Department’s announcement that it will organize law enforcement to protect school board members and other education officials. A coalition of six parents groups sent an open letter to North Carolina Superintendent of...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Washington Times

Top Justice official: Voter discrimination is ‘alive and well,’ urges restoration of Voting Rights A

A top Justice Department official on Wednesday told Congress that voting discrimination is “alive and well” while calling for a revitalization of the Voting Rights Act of 1965, the civil rights era law that helped secure voting rights for millions facing discriminatory obstacles. Kristen Clarke, assistant attorney general for the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sens#On Children#Democrat#Republican#The Wall Street Journal#Instagram
Washington Times

Kamala Harris faces pressure to deliver on amnesty

Activists are increasingly targeting Vice President Kamala Harris as they battle to inject a large amnesty for illegal immigrants into the Democrats‘ massive social safety net makeover, saying she has the power to make their dream a reality. Advocates say Ms. Harris, as the presiding officer of the Senate, could...
CONGRESS & COURTS
WLFI.com

Democrats attempt the near-impossible: Shaming Mitch McConnell

Democrats are trying something that almost never works: Shaming Mitch McConnell into doing the right thing by citing the national interest, historical precedent and governing norms. As the nation hurtles toward a financial catastrophe this month, President Joe Biden is heaping pressure on the Republican Senate minority leader to share...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
The Independent

Biden: Senate filibuster change on debt a 'real possibility'

To get around Republican obstruction, President Joe Biden Biden said Tuesday that Democrats are considering a change to the Senate s filibuster rules in order to quickly approve lifting the nation's debt limit and avoid what would be a devastating credit default.The president's surprise remarks come as the Senate is tangled in a fiscally dangerous standoff over a vote that's needed to suspend the nation's debt limit and allow the federal government to continue borrowing to pay down its balances. Congress has just days to act before the Oct. 18 deadline when the Treasury Department has warned it will...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Best Life

If You Got Moderna, These Are the 3 Reasons to Wait for a Booster

Booster shots are already being administered across the country and hundreds of thousands have either received a third dose already or scheduled an upcoming appointment to get it. But the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) have only authorized additional shots for certain groups of people who received the Pfizer vaccine at least six months ago. The FDA isn't set to consider a Moderna booster dose until Oct. 14. And while you might be able to talk some providers into an additional shot of Moderna, despite them not being authorized to do so, virus experts say there are legitimate reasons why you should wait.
PHARMACEUTICALS

Comments / 0

Community Policy