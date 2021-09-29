Senators say Facebook ‘whistleblower’ to testify at hearing about protecting kids online
A Facebook “whistleblower” will testify before the Senate next week at a hearing about protecting children online, according to a bipartisan Senate duo. Sens. Richard Blumenthal, Connecticut Democrat, and Marsha Blackburn, Tennessee Republican, are probing Facebook‘s effect on children and are holding a series of hearings regarding the company’s actions. The senators did not identify the whistleblower or the nature of the person’s relationship to Facebook in a statement announcing the upcoming hearing.www.washingtontimes.com
