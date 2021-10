Thousands of chickens were killed on Monday after a fire broke out at a farm in Cleveland County, North Carolina. The cause of the fire hasn’t been released. Local firefighters were called to the area after the fire broke out. It took about five different crews and tankers over the course of several hours to bring the fire under control. Even after controlling the flames, it took several extra hours to control the hotspots. It was an especially difficult fire to stop since the chicken house was constructed of metal.

AGRICULTURE ・ 7 DAYS AGO