Italy's Draghi says EU fiscal rules will change, more defence spending needed

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 8 days ago

ROME, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi said on Wednesday an ongoing review of the European Union’s fiscal rules is almost sure to result in some changes.

“It seems unrealistic to me to think that we will keep the same rules as before,” Draghi told reporters after a cabinet meeting in Rome.

In other comments, Draghi said that recent events had shown “we need to spend much more on defence.”

ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

