Ruth A. Moore, age 73, of Plymouth passed away Sept. 22, 2021. Preceded in death by husband, Kim; and brother, Jack. Survived by sons, Alexander Moore and wife, Carin, grandchildren (Carter, Anders, Calen), and Zachary Moore; brother, Ross Ponsford; nieces and nephews. Ruth was a 1966 graduate of Annandale High School. She worked 43 years at Abbott Northwestern Hospital as a Medical Technician. If so desired, memorials to the family preferred to MN Children’s Hospital or personal choice in the name of Ruth Moore. No services will be held at this time. Arrangements with Gearty-Delmore Plymouth Chapel (www.gearty-delmore.com) 763-553-1411.