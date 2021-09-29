If Your Thoughts Race at Night, Sleep Meditations Can Help Calm Your Mind
I'm normally a pretty easy sleeper, to the point of being boring about it. I fall asleep within a few minutes, I usually sleep through the night, and I typically wake up on time to my alarm. Lather, rinse, repeat. It wasn't until this past year that I realized how much my sleep schedule could be disrupted by stress and anxiety, when I started struggling to not only fall asleep but also stay asleep through the night. I would drift off fitfully, sleep a few hours, and wake up long before my alarm went off, completely alert. I started taking ZzzQuil and CBD sleep gummies, turned up my white-noise machine, put my phone down a little earlier before bed. Nothing seemed to help.www.popsugar.com
