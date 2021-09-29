If Your Thoughts Race at Night, Sleep Meditations Can Help Calm Your Mind

If you mention meditation to someone, you might spark a questioning look or a typical response like, "Meditation doesn't work for me. I can't turn off. Believe it or not, meditation is not about the elimination of thoughts, as many people commonly think, but it is more about the awareness of your thoughts. "Many people believe that the intention in meditation is to erase your mind of all thoughts," Stephanie Osborne, CEO of Meditate New Orleans, said. "That's nearly impossible since the mind is meant to think and process. The intention is to notice your thoughts and remember to turn your awareness to whatever anchor you choose. Ultimately, meditation is meant to bring your awareness to the present moment."

