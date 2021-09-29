CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
LISTEN: Mellencamp and Springsteen join forces for new song, ‘Wasted Days’

By Monica Rivera
 8 days ago

John Mellencamp and Bruce Springsteen have collaborated for the first time with new music. The product is a song titled, “Wasted Days,” available now.

