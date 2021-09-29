LISTEN: Mellencamp and Springsteen join forces for new song, ‘Wasted Days’

Listen hear! spotlights a song we like and think you will too. We just got another preview of The Future, the upcoming new album from Nathaniel Ratelff & the Night Sweats! “Love Don’t” is the upbeat soulful new single that has the spirit and feel of the vintage Motown/R&B sound. The new record marks something of a reunion with The Night Sweats. Rateliff spent 2020 touring behind his solo folk album, And It’s Still Alright. The Future is out on November 5th via Stax Records.

MUSIC ・ 8 DAYS AGO