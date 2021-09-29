CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

3-star offensive tackle Joey Su'a commits to Arkansas

By Keegan Pope about 7 hours
Arkansas still has a ways to go before it finalizes the 2022 recruiting cycle, but the Razorbacks are on the board again in 2023. Bentonville (Ark.) three-star offensive tackle Joey Su’a became the programs third commitment in next year’s class, announcing his decision on Twitter.

The 6-foot-5, 315-pound Su’a had been projected as an Arkansas lean in recent weeks, but he did boast offers from Oregon, Georgia, BYU, Michigan State, and others. Originally from California, Su’a moved to Bentonville in July after his mother transferred to work there.

“God has put me in the prefect situation,” Joey Su’a told WholeHogSports.com. “It’s everything my family and I have prayed for in a program and community. Pittman is a coach I want to play for in college. I didn’t want to pick any top schools and drag on. I want other recruits to know this is where I’m going to be and this is where you should be too. Woo Pig Sooie.”

Joey Su’a is Arkansas’ third 2023 commit

The state of Arkansas isn’t known for producing elite college football talent on the level of some its SEC peers, but under Sam Pittman, the Razorbacks have made locking down local players a major priority. Su’a is the third overall commit in the 2023 class, and the second from the Natural State. Four-star tight end Shamar Easter committed in mid-August.

In the 2022 cycle, Pittman and Co. have cleaned up in-state, grabbing commitments from four of the top five local prospects. That includes four-stars E’Marion Harris, Andrew Chamblee (the No. 136 player in the 2022 On300), and Quincey McAdoo.

