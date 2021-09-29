Wan'Dale Robinson added to Biletnikoff Award Watch List
After a stellar start to the season, Wan’Dale Robinson is now in consideration for one of college football’s most prestigious awards. Robinson was added to the watch list for the Biletnikoff Award, presented by the Tallahassee Quarterback Club Foundation to the most outstanding FBS receiver regardless of position. Any player who catches a pass (wide receiver, tight end, slot back, and running back) is eligible for the award.
Through four games, Robinson has a team-high 25 catches for 402 yards and two touchdowns. The junior ranks 14th nationally and first in the Southeastern Conference in receiving yards (402), third in the league in all-purpose yards per game (123.3), fifth in receptions per game (6.25) and has six plays of 30 or more yards through four games.
ICYMI, Robinson joined KSR’s Pin It Deep Podcast on Sunday to discuss a variety of topics. He went in-depth on his initial commitment to Kentucky, his decision to go to Nebraska instead, and why he eventually transferred back to the Bluegrass. After a long journey, Wan’Dale is now home and flourishing in Liam Coen’s system.
Vote For Wan’Dale
You can help Wan’Dale take home the award. Recently, the Tallahassee Quarterback Club Foundation opened the 2021 FanVote. Every fan may vote once daily on the Biletnikoff Award FanVote page. The aggregate fan tally will be counted as one official vote to determine semi-finalists (10 receivers), finalists (three receivers), and the winner. The winner will be presented with the award at the Biletnikoff Award Banquet & Celebration at the University Center Club at Doak Campbell Stadium in Tallahassee on Saturday, March 5, 2022.
2021 Biletnikoff Award Watch List
PLAYERSCHOOLPOS
Jordan AddisonPittWR
Calvin Austin IIIMemphisWR
David BellPurdueWR
+Ronnie BellMichiganWR
Max BorghiWashington StateRB
Kayshon BoutteLSUWR
Treylon BurksArkansasWR
+Elijah CooksNevadaWR
Jacob CowingUTEPWR
*Jalen CropperFresno StateWR
Dontay Demus Jr.MarylandWR
Jahan DotsonPenn StateWR
Romeo DoubsNevadaWR
*Josh DownsNorth CarolinaWR
*Dontario DrummondOle MissWR
Emeka EmezieNC StateWR
Erik EzukanmaTexas TechWR
Zay FlowersBoston CollegeWR
Zakhari FranklinUTSAWR
Ty FryfogleIndianaWR
Kaylon GeigerTexas TechWR
Justin HallBall StateWR
Mike HarleyMiamiWR
Taj HarrisSyracuseWR
Jaivon HeilighCoastal CarolinaWR
Xavier HutchinsonIowa StateWR
Johnny Johnson IIIOregonWR
Billy Kemp IVVirginiaWR
Charlie KolarIowa StateTE
Isaiah LikelyCoastal CarolinaTE
Drake LondonUSCWR
*Nick MardnerHawaiiWR
Michael MayerNotre DameTE
*Trey McBrideColorado StateTE
Bo MeltonRutgersWR
John Metchie IIIAlabamaWR
Marvin MimsOklahomaWR
Chris OlaveOhio StateWR
Sam PinckneyGeorgia StateWR
Rashee RiceSMUWR
Jaquarii RobersonWake ForestWR
Reggie Roberson Jr.SMUWR
*Wan’Dale RobinsonKentuckyWR
Jaylon RobinsonUCFWR
Gunner RomneyBYUWR
Justyn RossClemsonWR
Bradley RoznerRiceWR
Khalil ShakirBoise StateWR
Keylon StokesTulsaWR
*Deven ThompkinsUtah StateWR
Jalen TolbertSouth AlabamaWR
Cole TurnerNevadaTE
Jaden WalleyMississippi StateWR
*Tahj WashingtonUSCWR
Dontayvion WicksVirginiaWR
Garrett WilsonOhio StateWR
Michael WilsonStanfordWR
Mike WoodsOklahomaWR
Jalen WydermyerTexas A&MTE
+ Player removed from consideration due to season-ending injury without playing in the required minimum number of games, player’s withdrawal due to COVID concerns, player’s otherwise leaving his team, or player’s becoming ineligible.
* Player added September 29, 2021
