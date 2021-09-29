CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wan'Dale Robinson added to Biletnikoff Award Watch List

 8 days ago
After a stellar start to the season, Wan’Dale Robinson is now in consideration for one of college football’s most prestigious awards. Robinson was added to the watch list for the Biletnikoff Award, presented by the Tallahassee Quarterback Club Foundation to the most outstanding FBS receiver regardless of position. Any player who catches a pass (wide receiver, tight end, slot back, and running back) is eligible for the award.

Through four games, Robinson has a team-high 25 catches for 402 yards and two touchdowns. The junior ranks 14th nationally and first in the Southeastern Conference in receiving yards (402), third in the league in all-purpose yards per game (123.3), fifth in receptions per game (6.25) and has six plays of 30 or more yards through four games.

ICYMI, Robinson joined KSR’s Pin It Deep Podcast on Sunday to discuss a variety of topics. He went in-depth on his initial commitment to Kentucky, his decision to go to Nebraska instead, and why he eventually transferred back to the Bluegrass. After a long journey, Wan’Dale is now home and flourishing in Liam Coen’s system.

Vote For Wan’Dale

You can help Wan’Dale take home the award. Recently, the Tallahassee Quarterback Club Foundation opened the 2021 FanVote. Every fan may vote once daily on the Biletnikoff Award FanVote page. The aggregate fan tally will be counted as one official vote to determine semi-finalists (10 receivers), finalists (three receivers), and the winner. The winner will be presented with the award at the Biletnikoff Award Banquet & Celebration at the University Center Club at Doak Campbell Stadium in Tallahassee on Saturday, March 5, 2022.

2021 Biletnikoff Award Watch List

PLAYERSCHOOLPOS

Jordan AddisonPittWR

Calvin Austin IIIMemphisWR

David BellPurdueWR

+Ronnie BellMichiganWR

Max BorghiWashington StateRB

Kayshon BoutteLSUWR

Treylon BurksArkansasWR

+Elijah CooksNevadaWR

Jacob CowingUTEPWR

*Jalen CropperFresno StateWR

Dontay Demus Jr.MarylandWR

Jahan DotsonPenn StateWR

Romeo DoubsNevadaWR

*Josh DownsNorth CarolinaWR

*Dontario DrummondOle MissWR

Emeka EmezieNC StateWR

Erik EzukanmaTexas TechWR

Zay FlowersBoston CollegeWR

Zakhari FranklinUTSAWR

Ty FryfogleIndianaWR

Kaylon GeigerTexas TechWR

Justin HallBall StateWR

Mike HarleyMiamiWR

Taj HarrisSyracuseWR

Jaivon HeilighCoastal CarolinaWR

Xavier HutchinsonIowa StateWR

Johnny Johnson IIIOregonWR

Billy Kemp IVVirginiaWR

Charlie KolarIowa StateTE

Isaiah LikelyCoastal CarolinaTE

Drake LondonUSCWR

*Nick MardnerHawaiiWR

Michael MayerNotre DameTE

*Trey McBrideColorado StateTE

Bo MeltonRutgersWR

John Metchie IIIAlabamaWR

Marvin MimsOklahomaWR

Chris OlaveOhio StateWR

Sam PinckneyGeorgia StateWR

Rashee RiceSMUWR

Jaquarii RobersonWake ForestWR

Reggie Roberson Jr.SMUWR

*Wan’Dale RobinsonKentuckyWR

Jaylon RobinsonUCFWR

Gunner RomneyBYUWR

Justyn RossClemsonWR

Bradley RoznerRiceWR

Khalil ShakirBoise StateWR

Keylon StokesTulsaWR

*Deven ThompkinsUtah StateWR

Jalen TolbertSouth AlabamaWR

Cole TurnerNevadaTE

Jaden WalleyMississippi StateWR

*Tahj WashingtonUSCWR

Dontayvion WicksVirginiaWR

Garrett WilsonOhio StateWR

Michael WilsonStanfordWR

Mike WoodsOklahomaWR

Jalen WydermyerTexas A&MTE

+ Player removed from consideration due to season-ending injury without playing in the required minimum number of games, player’s withdrawal due to COVID concerns, player’s otherwise leaving his team, or player’s becoming ineligible.

* Player added September 29, 2021

