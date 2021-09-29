How “Blue Steel” Predicted Selfie Culture

Few cinematic icons are more beloved, admired, and respected than James Bond. And crucial to Bond’s appeal is the Bond persona, carefully engineered over decades of films to be desirable and aspirational—the cars, the toys, the suave demeanor, and (of course) the fashion. The 007 lifestyle has spawned watch and car collaborations, whole sites devoted to the man, and even blog posts chronicling the history of a single look. But with time, the appeal of the Bond lifestyle has waned: No Time to Die, the latest film in the franchise, is said to reckon with the boozing, womanizing spy’s place in the world. Helpfully, there’s an unconventional style icon—right for the moment, and for the time—sitting in plain sight. 1995’s Goldeneye is notable for being the first Pierce Brosnan Bond adventure, as well as the foundation for one of the most beloved videogames of all time. But it’s also the birthplace of a genuine style legend whose fashion merits wouldn't be recognized until a full two decades later.

