How “Blue Steel” Predicted Selfie Culture

By Jake Kring-Schreifels
 8 days ago
When Ben Stiller debuted his professionally good-looking character Derek Zoolander at the 1996 VH1 Fashion Awards, it was easy to laugh at him. Over the course of a three-minute video sketch, the spiky-haired supermodel mugged for the camera and waxed in modelese about his vainglorious craft. He relayed the challenges of practicing his runway turns and maintaining his personal hygiene, and, at one point, even admitted to spending “four to eight hours in front of a mirror trying a tilt of the head or a furrow.” All that work, he explained, was in service of his two signature (and completely identical) looks, “Ferrari” and “Blue Steel,” which both feature a raised brow, pursed lips and the misguided confidence that everyone knows the difference between them.

