CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

COVID Vaccine Roll Out: A Model For Cutting Tobacco Use And Teen Vaping

American Council on Science and Health
American Council on Science and Health
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ar3kd_0cBjnXGr00
Image by Gerd Altmann from Pixabay

“Adults can do what they want, even though there’s simply no evidence that vapes help them to quit smoking. But our kids are not for sale. Their lives deserve our protection.” So wrote US. Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi, D-Illinois, the author of legislation that would drastically increase the taxes consumers pay for purchasing e-cigarettes and related vaping products. Krishnamoorthi penned that sentence in response to Reason Magazine senior editor Jacob Sullum, who argued in a recent Chicago Sun-Times piece that “Bureaucrats and politicians seem determined to cripple a lifesaving alternative to smoking.”

In a subsequent story, Sullum added that vaping, though relatively unpopular among teenagers, has nonetheless helped drive down teenage smoking rates. Moreover, he explained, a growing body of evidence shows that e-cigarettes help adult smokers abandon combustible tobacco, which is undeniably far more harmful than vaping. I made many of the same points in this recent story: Farewell E-Cigarettes? FDA Effectively Bans Millions Of Vaping Products:

...[T]he evidence is clear that most junior-high and high-school students have no interest in vaping; those who do are already smokers trying to quit. Studies going back to at least 2016 back up this conclusion, and the evidence continues to accumulate … When we factor in the evidence that vaping helps adult smokers give up cigarettes in significant numbers, we have a sound scientific case that the smoking alternative meets the FDA's standard for protecting public health.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aT8oB_0cBjnXGr00

Credit: CDC

There's nothing else to say about the science; Krishnamoorthi just got the facts wrong in his letter to the editor. However, what deserves a little more scrutiny is the assumption that protecting children from nicotine necessitates limiting adult access to vaping products. We should be skeptical of this prohibition-inspired approach to tobacco control because it unnecessarily puts the lives of millions of smokers at risk.

Let's prevent teen vaping and promote smoking cessation

First things first. Everybody agrees that children shouldn't be using nicotine-containing products. Federal law rightly prohibits tobacco sales to anyone under 18, as well as marketing aimed at children. Companies that violate these regulations can be (and have been) severely penalized. The fact that teenage smoking and vaping are declining suggests that these regulations are working.

With those restrictions in place and the data on declining teen nicotine use in mind, it's reasonable to say that anti-vaping campaigns focused exclusively on children distract us from a serious and unresolved public health threat: adult tobacco use—which causes one out of every five deaths in the US annually, more than 480,000 every year. Writing in Nicotine and Tobacco Research in January, Rutgers University ethicist Monica Magalhaes outlined the severe costs that come with our misplaced emphasis on teen vaping:

The bulk of the disease burden caused by smoking happens later in life, not at the young ages when nicotine users become dependent: smokers die earlier (according to the CDC, smokers’ life expectancy is at least 10 years shorter than that of nonsmokers), and most diseases strongly linked to smoking, such as cardiovascular diseases, COPD, and several types of cancer, tend to not affect smokers in their youth.

COVID vaccine roll out as a model

I stress again that we need to do everything we can to prevent nicotine dependence in teenagers, but it's possible to do that while simultaneously protecting adult smokers, the group most vulnerable to tobacco-related morbidity and mortality. This isn't a novel approach either; we followed the same principle as we rolled out the COVID-19 vaccines last year.

On December 1, 2020, the

: “that healthcare personnel and long-term care facility residents be offered COVID-19 vaccination first.” The next phase included “people aged 75 years and older and non–healthcare frontline essential workers,” followed by “people aged 65–74 years, people aged 16–64 years with high-risk medical conditions, and essential workers not included” in the preceding phase.

Public health officials didn't implement this plan because they were uninterested in protecting children from infection. Instead, they correctly recognized “that severe illness due to COVID-19 is uncommon among children,” as the American Academy of Pediatrics put it. From a public health perspective, it made sense to prioritize those most vulnerable to severe disease and death for vaccination—to follow a harm reduction approach to infection control. The same principle should guide our efforts to promote smoking cessation and prevent teen vaping.

Comments / 0

Related
Austin American-Statesman

Fact-check: Have vaccines caused a 175% increase in COVID-19 deaths?

Viral image: “The vaccination campaign” increased COVID-19 deaths by 175% in one year. Here's why: A viral image that alleges that vaccines have caused a 175% increase in COVID-19 deaths ignores the outsize impact of the virus on the unvaccinated, as well as the large and growing body of evidence that vaccines substantially reduce the likelihood of death.
PHARMACEUTICALS
WWLP 22News

Booster doses of COVID-19 vaccine could be rolling-out soon

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Booster doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine have been approved for emergency use authorization by the FDA, for specific high-risk populations. Booster shots are authorized for people over the age of 65, people who have a high risk of severe COVID-19 infection- regardless of age, and people whose jobs put them at risk for infection. Examples of those include health care workers, grocery store workers, teachers, and daycare staff.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Raja Krishnamoorthi
srdtf.org

Real Side Effects of 3rd Covid-19 Vaccine BOOSTER Shot – Reported by CDC

People who’ve received the third dose of a Covid-19 vaccine are reporting rates of side effects similar to those after the second dose, according to data released Tuesday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The new report, published in the Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report, relies on submissions...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

Unvaccinated People Are Banned From This as of Oct. 1, Homeland Security Says

More than a year and half into the COVID pandemic, health experts and officials continue to urge that the best way to end surges of new cases is by getting more people vaccinated, especially as highly transmissible variants, like Delta, continue to spread. In the U.S., President Joe Biden recently announced a new plan that includes vaccination requirements for many workers, including healthcare and federal employees. But that's just one way the U.S. government is taking measures to get people vaccinated; the latest move comes from the Department of Homeland Security (DHS).
IMMIGRATION
CNBC

Why are Covid cases so high when millions are fully vaccinated? Blame the delta variant, experts say

The number of Covid cases being recorded daily in the West remains high, and even resembles earlier peaks at different points, or Covid waves, during the pandemic. The high numbers of cases remains attributable to the spread of the highly infectious delta variant, which usurped previous variants that themselves were more infectious than the original strain of Covid-19.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tobacco Smoking#Tobacco Products#Smoking Cessation#Quit Smoking#Tobacco Control#Covid Vaccine Roll Out#Reason Magazine#Chicago Sun Times#Farewell E Cigarettes#Fda#Cdc
KTLA

Pfizer asks FDA to approve its COVID vaccine for kids ages 5 to 11

Parents tired of worrying about classroom outbreaks and sick of telling their elementary school-age children no to sleepovers and family gatherings felt a wave of relief Thursday when Pfizer asked the U.S. government to authorize its COVID-19 vaccine for youngsters ages 5 to 11. If regulators give the go-ahead, reduced-dose kids’ shots could begin within […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

Pfizer seeks US authorization of Covid vaccine for ages 5-11

US drugmaker Pfizer said Thursday it has formally requested emergency use authorization for its Covid-19 vaccine in children age five to 11. Pfizer tweeted early Thursday that the two companies had "officially submitted our request" to the FDA "for Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) of our #COVID19 vaccine in children 5 to <12."
PUBLIC HEALTH
smarteranalyst.com

EMA Approves Moderna’s Third Dose of COVID-19 Vaccine

Shares of Moderna, Inc. (MRNA) rose 1.9% to close at $332.11 on Tuesday after the biotechnology company received the European Medicines Agency’s (EMA) approval for the third dose of its COVID-19 vaccine, Spikevax. The dose is authorized to be given after a minimum of 28 days of the second dose to severely immunocompromised individuals of 12 years or older.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
kinyradio.com

Juneau to roll out Pfizer COVID vaccine boosters next week

Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - In lieu of the CDC endorsing COVID-19 booster shots for millions of older or otherwise vulnerable Americans, The city of Juneau is already at work getting those very boosters out to people. Pfizer vaccine boosters will be available at the Juneau Public Health Center starting Tuesday....
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
ncadvertiser.com

Commentary: Elisa Serafini - Tobacco harms, but banning vaping harms more

We all know the risks of tobacco abuse: Science has been quite clear that it’s not great. But science has also shown that innovative, safer alternatives to cigarettes can limit negative externalities on health and the environment. Even so, regardless of evidence, local and international institutions are fighting against vaping — and it has terribly negative consequences on public health, the environment, and the economy.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Teen Vogue

These Teens Got the COVID Vaccine Despite Hesitant Parents

Calla Walsh spent her 16th birthday in quarantine after contracting COVID-19 in the summer of 2020. She thinks she caught the virus while attending Black Lives Matter protests in Boston but can’t be sure. The experience of being sick — even while relatively asymptomatic – combined with her time as a frontline worker made her want to get vaccinated as soon as possible.
KIDS
KYW News Radio

Teen vape use is plummeting and here's why

Have teens finally been convinced that smoking isn’t cool?. According to a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report released Friday, the number of high schoolers and middle schoolers who use e-cigarette products is dropping. Since 2014, e-cigarettes and vaping devices have been the most popularly used tobacco products by...
KIDS
American Council on Science and Health

American Council on Science and Health

2K+
Followers
543
Post
440K+
Views
ABOUT

The American Council on Science and Health (ACSH) is a pro-science consumer advocacy organization and a 501(c)(3) nonprofit. The Council was founded in 1978 by a group of scientists with a singular focus: to publicly support evidence-based science and medicine and to debunk junk science and exaggerated health scares.

 https://www.acsh.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy