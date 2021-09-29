Chamber Orchestra of Smoky Valley formed

LINDSBORG — Bethany College is proud to support and announce the debut of a new musical ensemble in Lindsborg: the Chamber Orchestra of the Smoky Valley. Supported by one of Bethany College’s Presidential Strategic Grants and further supported by the Lindsborg Arts Council, the chamber orchestra is an auditioned, regional ensemble of professional musicians that includes not only some Bethany faculty members, but players from Wichita, Salina and Hutchinson as well.