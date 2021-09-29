Paul Finebaum weighs in on Ole Miss upset chances vs. Alabama

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

In one of the most anticipated matchups of the college football season, Ole Miss takes on Alabama this weekend. While many are predicting it could be the downfall of Alabama, does Paul Finebaum believe Lane Kiffin can get it done?

On ESPN’s Get Up, Finebaum weighed in on the chances Ole Miss pulls the upset against Alabama.

“They could, but I’m a little concerned about the Ole Miss defense,” Finebaum said. “I have no doubt that Lane Kiffin will prepare his team with Matt Corral, who is the best quarterback in the country right now. They will score.

“Remember last year when they these two teams met, Lane Kiffin did something that we have not seen in a long time. They torched Nick Saban’s defense. We saw a little bit of that two weeks ago at Florida, but at the time, it was unprecedented.

“In the end, I just don’t think Ole Miss can make enough stops. And that’s what you have to do beat Bryce Young and Alabama.”

Evidently, Finebaum is rolling with Saban and the Crimson Tide this weekend. While Ole Miss may have the offensive firepower to stay with Alabama, Finebaum believes their defense will be the downfall.

Saban praises Matt Corral

If Ole Miss is to beat Alabama, it rides on the shoulders of Rebels quarterback Matt Corral. While Finebaum called him the best quarterback in the country, Saban also heaped praise on his opponent.

Corral has put up terrific numbers so far this season. On the year, Corral has thrown for 997 yards and nine touchdowns with 158 yards and five scores on the ground. The last time Ole Miss took the field, Corral put on a historic performance. In Ole Miss’ 61-21 victory over Tulane in Week 3, Corral threw for three touchdowns and had four more on the ground. He became the first player in SEC history to do that.

Saban is very aware of the challenge ahead of Alabama’s defense in facing Corral.

“He played really well against us last year,” Saban said of Corral to reporters on Monday. “The guy is very elusive. He can extend plays, very accurate passer. Executes their offense extremely well. He can make plays with his feet, he does pull the ball every now and then. They do have a quarterback run here and there. Not a lot, but just enough to make you defend it on defense.

“The combination of things they do in the running game and passing game is difficult to defend. He is about as talented as a guy we’ve seen run and pass for a long time.”

While Paul Finebaum doesn’t believe they’ll get the job done, Nick Saban isn’t taking the Ole Miss Rebels lightly.