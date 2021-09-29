CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
“Equal Rights May Ring Hollow”: The Precarious State of Abortion Rights

By Mindy Roseman
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs soon as next year, the U.S. could take up company with the small cohort of countries with high courts that have rejected or undermined abortion rights. But another path is possible. We may be watching the endgame of constitutional protection for the right to abortion in the United States....

Rebel Yell

Protests in the United States for the right to abortion |

Washington (AP) – Thousands of people demonstrated for abortion rights in the U.S. capital Washington and other cities across the country on Saturday. A group of many organizations said they called for protests in all US states. In Washington, the demonstrators went to the Supreme Court. The Supreme Court will soon be faced with yet another attempt to overturn current abortion rights in the United States.
LAS VEGAS, NV
WTTW - Chicago PBS

What the future of abortion rights may look like in the US

Abortion rights activists are marching today, voicing opposition to a Texas law that heavily restricts abortion access. The Supreme Court's new term begins Monday, in which it's scheduled to hear a case stemming from Mississippi law that banned most abortions at 15 weeks of pregnancy. Mary Ziegler, author of the book, “Abortion and the Law in America: Roe v. Wade to the Present,” joins to discuss.
ADVOCACY
myeasternshoremd.com

U.S. House votes to codify abortion rights into federal law erasing state restrictions

WASHINGTON — The U.S. House of Representatives passed a measure Friday, Sept. 24 that would codify abortion rights and the Roe v. Wade decision into federal law. The measure passed 218 to 211 in party line vote favoring majority Democrats. The House legislation would write abortion rights into federal law superseding state restrictions and offering more legal backup to Roe in the courts.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Arkansas Online

House votes to guarantee the right to abortion

WASHINGTON -- The House passed legislation Friday that would guarantee a woman's right to an abortion, an effort by Democrats to circumvent a new Texas law that has placed that access under threat. The bill's 218-211 approval is mostly symbolic, as Republican opposition will doom it in the Senate. Still,...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Roll Call Online

House passes abortion rights legislation

The House passed legislation, 218-211, on Friday that, if enacted, would broadly expand the scope of abortion rights. No Republicans voted for it. Rep. Henry Cuellar, of Texas, was the only Democrat to vote against the bill. The legislation by Rep. Judy Chu, D-Calif., would protect abortion access and the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
AFP

Texas clinic resumes providing abortions after judge blocks law

A Texas clinic resumed providing abortions on Thursday to women who are more than six weeks pregnant after a federal judge temporarily blocked a state law restricting the procedure. Whole Woman's Health, which operates four abortion clinics in Texas, said on Twitter that in accordance with the judge's ruling it had resumed providing abortions to women more than six weeks pregnant.
TEXAS STATE
Pennsylvania Capital-Star

How century-old racist US Supreme Court cases still rule over millions of Americans | Opinion

The 4 million inhabitants of five U.S. territories – Puerto Rico, American Samoa, Northern Marianas Islands, Guam and the U.S. Virgin Islands – do not have the full protection of the Constitution. The post How century-old racist US Supreme Court cases still rule over millions of Americans | Opinion appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Adirondack Daily Enterprise

Locals participate in anti-abortion and abortion-rights rallies

SARANAC LAKE — Locals rallied for and against abortion rights this weekend at events in Glens Falls and Saranac Lake, both part of nationwide movements taking sides on the controversial issue as it is discussed by the U.S. Supreme Court, lower courts and activists around the country. – Life Chain.
SARANAC LAKE, NY
AFP

US judge temporarily blocks restrictive Texas abortion law

A US federal judge on Wednesday temporarily blocked a law that bans most abortions in Texas as part of a conservative drive to deny access to the procedure. The statute, which went into force on September 1, prohibits abortions as soon as a  heartbeat is detectable, usually at around six weeks of pregnancy, before many women even know they are pregnant. There are no exceptions for cases of incest or rape. US District Judge Robert Pitman in Austin granted the request from President Joe Biden's administration to block enforcement of the law pending further litigation, on grounds it violates the US constitution. Texas can appeal. In his 113-page ruling, Pitman said Texas officials had created an "unprecedented and aggressive scheme to deprive its citizens of a significant and well-established constitutional right."
TEXAS STATE

