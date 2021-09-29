Mushballs explain missing ammonia on ice giants
On Earth, hailstones – icy pellets of frozen water – fall from the clouds like snow or rain. Other planets, for example giant Jupiter and Saturn, have hail, too. On the giant planets, hailstones are called mushballs. They’re larger and slushier on the inside than earthly hailstones. In mid-September 2021, the Europlanet Society said that mushballs can explain a missing substance on the ice giants Uranus and Neptune. The substance is the chemical compound ammonia. And these scientists said that mushballs on Uranus and Neptune carry ammonia deep down into the planets’ thick atmospheres, where earthly telescopes can’t detect it.earthsky.org
