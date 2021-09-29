CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis freshman Emoni Bates signs NIL deal with Roc Nation Sports

By Joe Tipton about 5 hours
Emoni Bates / Player submitted photo

Memphis freshman Emoni Bates has signed a name, image, and likeness deal with Roc Nation Sports, a source close to Bates told On3.

Bates is the first college basketball client to sign with Roc Nation, an agency founded by Jay-Z in 2013.

Roc Nation has brought on several college football players for NIL opportunities including Anthony Brown Jr., BJ Ojulari, Brandon Smith, among others.

Bates, a five-star prospect coming out of high school, was the unanimous no. 1 player in the 2022 class before reclassifying this summer into the class of 2021, where he was still considered a top-five prospect.

Bates signed with the Memphis Tigers in late August. Jalen Duren, another top prospect, reclassified and committed to Memphis in early August, just a few short weeks before Bates committed. The two are close friends and even played together over the summer on the EYBL circuit for Team Final.

Duren signed with Vayner Sports for NIL on Monday.

Duren is a projected top-5 pick in the 2022 NBA draft. But here’s the thing about Bates…

The NBA requires a player to be at least 19 years of age to be eligible for the draft. Bates will not turn 19 until January of 2023. That means Bates will have to complete two seasons at Memphis. He’ll have to do that or after his freshman year join the NBA G-League or another other option.

Emoni Bates’ father told Jeff Goodman of Stadium that, “Whatever decision he makes, it’ll be a one-year plan and then he’ll re-evaluate everything after the year.”

