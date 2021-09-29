CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Clair County, MI

Three area schools report COVID-19 cases

rock1055.com
 8 days ago

Three St. Clair County Schools have been added to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services’ COVID-19 outbreak list. They include Port Huron Northern High School where three students have tested positive. Three students are also positive for COVID-19 at Memphis Junior-Senior High School. The largest outbreak is at Palms Elementary School in the East China School District where a total of 20 students and and staff tested positive for the virus.

www.rock1055.com

