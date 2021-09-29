New Tenn. COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are down sharply, but virus related fatalities continue to rise.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (Mike Osborne) -- COVID-19 deaths are up sharply in Tennessee even as new case counts and hospitalizations continue to fall statewide. The Delta variant surge that begin in early July appears to be subsiding. The number of new infections reported across the state have now fallen two weeks in a row. Confirmed new cases are down by 73 percent over the 14 day period that ended on Saturday.www.wmot.org
