8 YouTube stars ranked from most hated to most liked, including James Charles and Jake Paul

An insider poll asked 1,105 people whether they know of and liked or disliked a certain influencer.

Liza Koshy and Markiplier ranked as the most liked YouTubers.

Onision, Jake and Logan Paul, and James Charles were the most net disliked YouTubers.

Insider polled more than 1,000 Americans on their favorite YouTubers.

Liza Koshy and Markiplier are two of the most beloved YouTubers, while other stars like Onision, the Paul brothers, and James Charles are among the most disliked, according to a recent Insider poll .

The poll, which tracked influencers' favorability rankings in August, asked 1,105 people whether they knew of a certain internet personality and liked or disliked them. The poll was conducted via SurveyMonkey Audience, which gathers responses from a national sample balanced by census data of age and gender.

This ranking is based on the net favorable score, which is found by combining the percentage of respondents who said they liked the influencer and the percentage of respondents who said the opposite.

Onision ranked as the most net disliked YouTuber. Onision / YouTube

8. Onision

More than 5% of respondents said they recognized James Jackson, the YouTube personality known as Onision.

The creator earned a 4.6% favorable and 76.9% unfavorable score, which comes to a -72.3% net total on Insider's poll.

Jackson's reputation on the internet has plummeted in the last several years after he was accused of child grooming in 2019. After Insider reached out to Jackson about the accusation in 2019, he said in an email that it's "absolute nonsense."

In January, YouTube demonetized his channel indefinitely.

Jake Paul has ignited numerous controversies on the internet. Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images

7. Jake Paul

Jake Paul was the second most disliked influencer on the poll. Out of the 29% of respondents who said they knew him, 7.3% said they liked him while 66.9% said the opposite, adding up to a -59.6% net total.

Paul, the former Disney "Bizaardvark" actor turned professional boxer who climbed to fame after going viral on Vine and then YouTube as part of the collaborative group Team 10, has stirred controversy numerous times over the years.

He's inspired backlash for everything from saying the n-word and calling COVID-19 a "hoax" to hosting a massive party during the pandemic.

Logan Paul has 23 million subscribers on YouTube. Richard Shotwell / Invision / AP

6. Logan Paul

Next on the list was Paul's older brother, Logan Paul , who garnered a slightly higher favorability rating (10.2%) and a slightly lower unfavorable score (60.9%) even though more respondents said they recognized him (33%). Added together, he earned a -50.7% net total favorability on the poll.

Like Jake, Logan has revved up significant controversy over the years, most notably in 2018 when he filmed what was believed to be a dead body in Japan's suicide forest and posted it on YouTube, later deleting the video.

Both Jake and Logan have around the same amount of subscribers, with the former at 20 million and Logan at over 23 million.

James Charles earned a net unfavorable ranking of 50.5%. James Charles / YouTube

5. James Charles

Makeup guru James Charles earned a 6.2% favorable and 56.7% unfavorable rating to score a net total of -50.5% favorability out of the 18% of respondents who said they knew him.

Charles, who has been accused of grooming minors by several individuals on social media, admitted to sending inappropriate texts to teen boys in a since-deleted video uploaded in April, but said that he had not known they were under the age of 18 at the time.

Despite the controversy bubbling around him, Charles has over 24 million subscribers and reigns as YouTube's most popular beauty creator.

4. Chloe Ting

The fitness influencer Chloe Ting took fourth place on the poll. Out of the 6% of respondents who said they recognized her, 47.5% said they had a favorable impression of her while only 9.8% said the opposite. She earned a net favorable score of 37.7%.

Ting has 22 million subscribers on YouTube and is known for posting videos showing workouts and healthy food guides. In 2020, Ting won an award for top video creator in the Health & Wellness category of the 2020 annual YouTube Streamy competition .

Jacksepticeye is one of the most popular "Let's Players" on YouTube. jacksepticeye / YouTube

3. Jacksepticeye

The third-most-liked YouTuber was the gaming personality Sean McLoughlin, known as Jacksepticeye, who slightly edged out Ting. Of the 10% of respondents who said they knew him, 54.2% said they liked him while 15.9% said they did not. He garnered a net favorable score of 38.3%.

McLoughlin, who has 27.3 million subscribers, is known for his video game commentaries and collaborations with over YouTubers. Toward the end of 2020, he became known for playing "Among Us" with streamers like Disguised Toast and Valkyrae.

Markiplier is known for making video game commentaries. Screenshot/YouTube - Markiplier

2. Markiplier

The popular gaming YouTuber Mark Fishbach, better known as Markiplier , was the second most liked YouTuber, with 57.7% of the 11% of respondents who said they knew him saying they liked him, while only 12.2% said they had an unfavorable impression of him. In total, he earned a 45.5% net favorable score on the poll.

Fishback is known for his "Let's Play" video game commentaries and his explosive reactions, particularly when playing horror games like "Five Nights at Freddy's."

He has 30 million subscribers on YouTube and is the 101st most subscribed-to channel on the platform, according to the data analytics website SocialBlade .

Actress Liza Koshy visits BUILD to discuss "Liza On Demand" at Build Studio on July 16, 2018 in New York City. Mireya Acierto/WireImage

1. Liza Koshy

Of all the influencers listed whom more than 5% of respondents recognized, the actress and comedy YouTuber Liza Koshy earned the most positive response. Out of the 11% of respondents who said they knew her, 59.3% said they had a favorable opinion of her while 12.7% said they did not, giving her a net favorable score of 46.6%.

Koshy, who makes everything from Q&A sessions and vlogs to videos giving advice, has over 17 million subscribers on YouTube.

Koshy's high rating came despite the backlash she received in 2020 when old videos resurfaced that showed her and her ex-boyfriend David Dobrik using fake Japanese accents , which she later apologized for.

SurveyMonkey Audience polls from a national sample balanced by census data of age and gender. Respondents are incentivized to complete surveys through charitable contributions. Generally speaking, digital polling tends to skew toward people with access to the internet. SurveyMonkey Audience doesn't try to weight its sample based on race or income. Polling data collected 1,105 respondents between August 16-17, 2021 with a 3 percentage point margin of error.

