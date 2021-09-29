CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

First look at ‘No Time to Die’: 7 thoughts on the new James Bond 007 movie

By MICHAEL PHILLIPS
Kansas City Star
 8 days ago

With Tuesday's world premiere of "No Time to Die," here are seven thoughts on Daniel Craig’s promised final go at Sir Ian Fleming’s secret agent and perpetual world-saver:. 1. The movie’s good: Serious-ish enough to let us invest in matters of the heart, alongside the copious action, much of which seemingly taking place on planet Earth, as opposed to worst-of-the-Pierce Brosnan-Bond-years cuckooland. It’s swank, retro and nostalgic in its globe-trotting, including sequences in Jamaica — where we met Sean Connery’s 007, some 24 films and 59 years ago.

www.kansascity.com

Comments / 0

Related
Hello Magazine

Daniel Craig's unconventional wedding to Rachel Weisz revealed

Rachel Avery Daniel Craig wedding: James Bond star Daniel is married to Rachel Weisz – and their 2011 wedding day just might surprise you. While Daniel Craig may be stepping down from the James Bond franchise, he is still very much committed to his wife Rachel Weisz, whom he has been married to since 2011.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Idris Elba’s Wife Sabrina Looks Sensational In Sheer Dress At ‘Bond’ Premiere After-Party

Idris Elba’s wife, Sabrina, stole the show in a sheer dress at the ‘No Time To Die’ premiere after-party on Sept. 28. Idris Elba, 49, and his wife Sabrina, 32, looked amazing when they attended the after-party for the premiere of the new Bond film, No Time To Die, in London on September 28. The after-party was held at Annabel’s and Sabrina looked absolutely stunning when she rocked a skintight sheer black midi dress.
CELEBRITIES
Newsweek

Why Exactly Is Daniel Craig Leaving James Bond After 'No Time To Die'?

James Bond will never be the same once the credits role on the next 007 movie, No Time To Die, because it's Daniel Craig's last appearance as the famous British spy. It's been known for a while that Craig would be hanging up his license to kill after this Bond film, but what has he said about his departure from the franchise?
MOVIES
The Independent

Daniel Craig attended No Time To Die premiere with daughter Ella

Daniel Craig attended the premiere of his fifth and final James Bond film, No Time To Die, with his daughter.The actor arrived at the Royal Albert Hall on Tuesday 28 September with his eldest child, 29-year-old actor Ella Loudon.Craig wore a pink velvet dinner jacket from London-based haberdashery The Anderson & Sheppard. He paired the statement piece with a crisp white shirt, black bow tie and black trousers.Posing for the cameras alongside her father, Loudon cut a smart figure in an ivory silk shirt, black blazer and trousers, and a blue Fabergé pendant. Her blonde hair was swept back into...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Naomie Harris
Person
Ian Fleming
Person
Daniel Craig
Person
Christoph Waltz
Person
Phoebe Waller Bridge
Person
Sean Connery
Person
Rami Malek
Person
Lea Seydoux
Person
Ralph Fiennes
Us Weekly

Every Man Who Has Been Rumored to Take Over as the Next James Bond: Regé-Jean Page, Sam Heughan, Idris Elba and More

Who will it be? Daniel Craig will say goodbye to James Bond after the premiere of No Time to Die in September 2021 — and fans have questions about the next actor in line. Craig originally suited up for the character in 2006, appearing in five films since then as the British secret agent. The Knives Out star followed in the footsteps of Barry Nelson, Sean Connery, Bob Simmons, David Niven, George Lazenby, Roger Moore, Timothy Dalton and Pierce Brosnan to portray Ian Fleming’s character.
CELEBRITIES
wegotthiscovered.com

James Bond Betting Odds Say Tom Hardy Is Most Likely To Be Next 007

In just a few weeks, No Time To Die finally, finally, enter theaters, meaning we’re about to witness the last ever movie starring Daniel Craig as James Bond. The fervent interest in who’s going to replace him as 007 is reaching fever pitch, then, with the odds-on favorites to succeed him in the role of the super-spy changing all the time. According to the latest betting odds, though, Venom: Let There Be Carnage star Tom Hardy is once again the top choice.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#No Time To Die#Cia#British
firstsportz.com

George Russell and his girlfriend Carmen Montero set new James Bond movie “No Time to Die” premier on fire

George Russell and Carmen Montero (rumored girlfriend) were seen setting the No Time to Die premier on fire on September 28 in London. As the new movie of James Bond series featuring Daniel Craig is all set to hit the cinemas in United Kingdom on September 30, the 2022 Mercedes ace driver was seen with his girlfriend impressing not only the race fans but even the media personnel present for the event.
MOVIES
PopSugar

Ana de Armas Channels Former Bond Girl Barbara Bach With Her Sexy Gown at the No Time to Die Premiere

Ana de Armas was one of the many celebrities who wowed us with their red carpet fashion at the world premiere of No Time to Die, which was held at Royal Albert Hall in London last night. From shimmering sequined gowns to luxe velvet tuxedo jackets, it was clear the stars were excited to get dressed up for the occasion — and to pay homage to the glamour of the James Bond franchise. De Armas, however, who wore a custom Louis Vuitton gown, also seemed to want to pay homage to the Bond girls who came before her with her sartorial selection for the night.
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Cuba
NewsBreak
Movies
Seattle Times

‘No Time to Die’ review: Daniel Craig’s last James Bond movie prefers it serious, not silly

We all have our own relationship with James Bond. Mine goes back to being high school age, giggling over popcorn as Roger Moore said wisecracky things and drank martinis and drove too fast and … well, I was never quite sure what exactly Bond was doing over there in the British Secret Service, whatever that was, but it all felt terribly grown-up and fun. And though now I’m older and presumably a tad wiser, my Bond-meter seems to have been permanently set long ago. Bond movies are supposed to be fun, and while I’ve found a lot to admire in the Daniel Craig era (my favorite: “Skyfall,” for the Roger Deakins cinematography and for the great Judi Dench), I do miss the silliness.
MOVIES
signalscv.com

No Time to Die free streaming: How to Watch Daniel Craig movie online?

Daniel Craig is putting on the dinner jacket one last time, and as ever, the action is shaken and stirred. Daniel Craig. He’s back for the final time as superspy James Bond in No Time to Die, the 25th 007 film. For a while, the British actor made it sound like he wouldn’t put on Bond’s dinner jacket for a fifth time, so savor this one, fans. Here’s what to know about the upcoming movie.
MOVIES
topgear.com

No Time To Die: nine cars (and one bike) from the new James Bond movie

The new James Bond spectacle entitled No Time To Die features something called a ‘DB5’. Apparently, it was a car a British company that goes by the name ‘Aston Martin’ was building back in the 1960s. You want to talk about civil service efficiency projects? Its least conspicuous employee has kept the same company car for six decades.
CARS
Parade

To Celebrate No Time to Die, Take a Look Back at Every Actor to Play James Bond

You don’t need the help of a suave and stylish British secret agent to figure out why James Bond has obsessed audiences for nearly 60 years. “No film series in history encapsulates the word ‘escapism’ more than James Bond,” says film historian and Hollywood insider Steven Jay Rubin, the author of three books on Bond, including his latest, The James Bond Movie Encyclopedia. “You’re guaranteed a hero fighting the good fight, beautiful women, fun villains and gadgets. It’s always two hours of terrific entertainment.” Now with franchise star Daniel Craig returning for his fifth and final appearance in No Time to Die (scheduled to hit theaters Oct. 8), we’re all ready to feel shaken and stirred.
CELEBRITIES
Huntsville Item

MOVIE REVIEW: 'No Time to Die' a thrilling Bond farewell

James Bond tenures tend to end with something of a whimper rather than a bang, at least when it comes to creating any real sense of finality for either the character or the actor playing him. Agent 007 is, at this point, an eternal piece of pop culture, and so...
MOVIES
epicstream.com

No Time to Die Producer Says Search for New James Bond Isn't Happening Soon

It's no secret that No Time To Die is going to be Daniel Craig's final outing as 007. But when can we expect to meet the next James Bond? Barbara Broccoli has revealed that they aren't exactly rushing to replace Craig just yet. Instead, they will be waiting a little longer before searching for the new 007.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy