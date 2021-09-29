CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Former Bush Strategist Matthew Dowd Announces Democratic Bid For Texas Lieutenant Governor

Cover picture for the articleThe chief strategist for George W. Bush’s presidential reelection has changed parties and launched a campaign running against Texas Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick. Katie Johnston reports.

McNeely: Ex-Bush adviser jumps into race for lieutenant governor

Matthew Dowd, an adviser to Republican George W. Bush in his two presidential campaigns, has announced for the 2022 Democratic nomination for lieutenant governor, an office held since 2015 by Republican Dan Patrick. If you’re unfamiliar with Dowd, that won’t last long. A Democratic political operative in the 1980s and...
Democrat, Republican vying for lieutenant governor to debate

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey's two major party candidates for lieutenant governor this year will meet Tuesday in their only debate. Democratic Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver will meet Republican Diane Allen, a former state senator, at 7 p.m. in a debate sponsored by the New Jersey Globe, the nonprofit social justice organization Project Read and Rider University's Rebovich Institute of New Jersey Politics.
Exclusive: Mike Collier launches lieutenant governor bid

Making his third bid for statewide office, Mike Collier tells Axios he's running for lieutenant governor, jumping into the Democratic primary for a seat that's been held by Republicans for more than two decades. State of play: It comes as no shock that Collier's throwing his hat in the ring....
'I can close the gap': Democrat Mike Collier launches campaign for Texas lieutenant governor

Mike Collier has been itching for a rematch with Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick for nearly three years, after coming within 4.9 points of unseating the Republican in 2018. “I woke up the next morning thinking, ‘I’m pretty sure if I had more time or money, we could beat him,’” Collier said. “That was my first impulse. The dust settled, and we went and analyzed the performance county by county.”
Matthew Dowd, war Democrat

“Iraq was a hotbed of terrorism,” Matthew Dowd said on Hardball in 2004. Saddam Hussein “harbored terrorists. And in a post-9/11 environment, we can't wait for the bad guys to show back up here in America and deal with it. ... And the president said the fact of what we did in Iraq in bringing Iraq, a sovereign country, and removing a brutal dictator from power is a good thing for the world and a good thing for the country.”
MSNBC's Nicolle Wallace spends nearly 30 min hyping Matthew Dowd's longshot Democratic bid for Texas Lt. Gov

MSNBC anchor Nicolle Wallace went to great lengths to hyping the campaign launch of liberal commentator-turned political candidate Matthew Dowd. Dowd, a political commentator and former Bush aide who has made regular appearances on MSNBC and CNN since his departure from ABC News, announced on Wednesday he was running as a Democrat for lieutenant governor in the red state of Texas.
Is Matthew Dowd Related to Maureen Dowd?

Former Bush strategist Matthew Dowd announced his bid for lieutenant governor of Texas on September 29, 2021. The political consultant who worked on George W. Bush’s 2004 re-election campaign publicly distanced himself from the ex-POTUS and the GOP in 2007 and is running for the Texas office as a Democrat. Meanwhile, the political watchers on social media speculate if Matthew Dowd is connected to the controversial New York Times columnist Maureen Dowd. Because of their common last name, social media users wonder if they are related. Possibly even siblings. However, there’s no evidence of the same.
Matthew Dowd Enters Lieutenant Governor Race, Calls Dan Patrick’s Approach ‘Craven And Cruel’

Matthew Dowd, political strategist for former President George W. Bush, has announced he’ll challenge incumbent Dan Patrick for Texas lieutenant governor in 2022. Dowd announced his candidacy Wednesday in a two-and-a-half-minute video in which he called Patrick’s legislative focus on so-called culture war issues like abortion and transgender rights “craven and cruel.”
Matthew Dowd on new Texas audit, election disinformation: 'Incredibly dangerous'

Founder of Country Over Party and political strategist, Matthew Dowd, joined Stephanie Ruhle to react to news that a GOP-ordered "audit" of Maricopa County's 2020 election vote has confirmed Democrat Joe Biden defeated Republican President Donald Trump. He discusses Texas' new "audit" efforts and says that Gov. Greg Abbott is a "craven" to the former president.Sept. 24, 2021.
Beto O’Rourke to make decision soon on bid for Texas governor, says he's unsure what possible challenger Matthew McConaughey stands for

WASHINGTON – Beto O’Rourke, edging closer to challenging Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, on Friday defended his vow to confiscate assault-style guns during the 2020 presidential race, warning that the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol showed the danger of letting Trump-loving white supremacists own “weapons of war.”. “We are...
Former Doña Ana County Commissioner Isabella Solis announces run for lieutenant governor

LAS CRUCES - Former Doña Ana County Commissioner Isabella Solis has announced that she is a candidate for the Republican nomination for lieutenant governor. Solis is a Texas native, the daughter of migrant workers and previously worked for the Federal Emergency Management Agency. She was elected as a Democrat to the District 4 seat on the county commission in 2016, but switched party affiliations and became a Republican in 2019 — weeks after she lost a bid for Las Cruces mayor.

