I'm a chef with 15 years of experience. Here's how I make the perfect breakfast sandwich in under 5 minutes.

By Alissa Fitzgerald
 8 days ago

I love to make an easy and filling egg sandwich.

Alissa Fitzgerald

If you have a couple of minutes to make toast , you have more than enough time to make my favorite breakfast for busy days : an egg sandwich.

This easy, savory, and portable sandwich is bound to start anyone's day off right. Plus my recipe is quick and mess-free with minimal ingredients.

Here's how to make it:

The recipe has only 3 ingredients and you can use any bread and cheese you have on hand

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4H6mEQ_0cBjkmNp00
All you need is a large egg, bread, and a slice of cheese.

Alissa Fitzgerald

To prep this breakfast, you'll need whatever bread you have on hand, any cheese that slices easily, a dash of salt, and one egg - or two if you're hungry.

This is the perfect opportunity to use frozen pieces of sliced bread or even old hamburger buns. You can even swap the egg for a vegan substitute.

Start by cooking your eggs into a thin sheet

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0a4ZTO_0cBjkmNp00
You'll want to add salt to your eggs before scrambling them.

Alissa Fitzgerald

First, add a dash of oil or butter to a nonstick pan.

Add a little bit of salt to your cracked egg to help break up and emulsify the yolk into the white. Some people prefer to add milk but I think salt emulsifies it just as well.

Then pour your egg into the pan, rotating the pan slightly so that it spreads out like a crepe.

Next, fold in your cheese to make a small parcel and toast your bread

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=098BiN_0cBjkmNp00
Fold the paper-thin eggs around the cheese.

Alissa Fitzgerald

Now, add some sliced or shredded cheese to the center of your egg and fold the corners. I prefer a little extra cheese in my sandwich. The paper-thin egg can hold more than you think.

Flip the egg parcel over to ensure the cheese is melted and tuck the slices of bread into your pan for a quick toast before building your sandwich.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dFjXz_0cBjkmNp00
You can use any bread you have.

Alissa Fitzgerald

If you're feeling creative, you can add a dab of goat cheese, sliced ham or bacon, or some leftover spinach to your sandwich.

You can make a few of these at a time because they hold up well when wrapped in foil and kept warm.

Here's the full recipe for my no-fuss breakfast sandwich:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pdBYH_0cBjkmNp00
You can also use a vegan substitute for eggs.

Alissa Fitzgerald

Ingredients:

  • 1 large egg
  • 2 slices of cheese of your choice
  • 2 slices of bread or one roll cut in half

Instructions:

  1. Scramble the egg with a pinch of salt.
  2. Heat your nonstick pan to medium and add oil or butter, coating the bottom of the pan.
  3. Pour the egg into the pan and spread the mixture so that it coats the bottom.
  4. Lower the heat to medium/low and add the slices of cheese to the middle.
  5. With a spatula, fold the egg mixture over the cheese, overlapping the edges until the cheese is covered. Let it sit for one minute until melted.
  6. Add bread to the pan to toast.
  7. Flip the egg and cheese parcel.
  8. Remove the bread, layer the parcel inside, wrap it, and enjoy.
