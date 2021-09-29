CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
College athletes at private schools are employees who can unionize, NLRB general counsel says

By Shehan Jeyarajah
CBS Sports
 8 days ago

College athletes at private institutions should be considered employees under the National Labor Relations Act, opening the door for athletes to unionize with protections from the National Labor Relations Board, the organization's general counsel said Wednesday in a memo. The position taken by top NLRB attorney Jennifer Abruzzo could dramatically...

www.cbssports.com

