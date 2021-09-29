Escaped predator caught in Utah said he would go on 'rape spree' if he ever got out

A convicted sex offender who escaped a Kansas mental hospital back in June and was captured in southern Utah this week, previously told authorities he would go on a "rape spree" if he ever got out.

According to court documents obtained by FOX 13 News Wednesday, while at Larned State Hospital, John Freeman Colt said that his "hostility towards women is escalating" and if he ever gets out he will go on a "Rape Spree."

According to the documents, a clinical psychologist testified in

court that Colt had become too dangerous to be released as he would be at high risk of committing a future sex offense.

How a wanted fugitive from Kansas was caught in southern Utah

This was all before Colt escaped in June, while posing as a doctor and easily walking though several secure doors at the mental hospital, according to authorities.

According to the documents, officials believed Colt's escape was helped by an employee at at Larned State Hospital.

Communications discovered by law enforcement revealed Colt had

established an intimate relationship with the employee and discussed plans for his escape months in advance.

According to the documents, following his escape, Colt traveled west towards Colorado and made purchases in Scott City, Kansas, 70 miles from the Colorado border where his activity was captured on surveillance video.

While in Scott City, Colt asked for direction to Garden City, Kansas.

Escape flyers of Colt were distributed to Federal, State, and Local Law

Enforcement in the Rocky Mountains in Colorado and Utah.

After Colt’s arrest in Wayne County this week authorities discovered he had made a new Facebook profile under a different name where he posted numerous photos of his campsite, tent, motorcycle, and himself posing with a shotgun and a magazine fed rifle.

Colt was apprehended in Torrey after someone recognized him on a wanted flyer on the FOX 13 News Facebook page, and called it in to police.

Colt told the locals that his name was Jason Holt, close to his real name but not enough to raise any red flags.

Colt is now behind bars in Wayne County.