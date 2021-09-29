The benefits of embracing forgiveness

If you haven’t checked out the busting bulletin boards in P-town, you should. There are activities for every person regardless of your inclination. Yoga, dance,music, bookclubs, fibers, knitting, health, volunteer opportunities, wildlife, nature walks, runs, brewing, pickling, recycling, cooking, faith, retail, massage, history, cleansing, birds, and classes on every subject. The Palmer Alaska Buzz FB social media site tries to keep most of these things available and up to date, if it happens in our Palmer Area. Many events are in person and many are zoom or online. Coincidentally, there are dozens of fundraisers, calendared to sync with the October Permanent Fund Distribution of 1100 dollars to every Alaska resident man, woman and child. Get up and get out and enjoy your community.

PALMER, AK ・ 2 DAYS AGO