CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
U.S. Politics

Defense secretary blames State Department for delay in Afghanistan evacuation

By Rebecca Beitsch
The Hill
The Hill
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hJSkx_0cBjkWD500
© Getty Images

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on Wednesday blamed the State Department for the last-minute evacuation of allies from Afghanistan.

“The call on how to do that and when to do it is really a State Department call,” Austin said in response to a question from Rep. Jim Langevin (D-R.I.).

The Biden administration has come under intense scrutiny for a chaotic withdrawal that left behind many Afghan allies, including those seeking a special immigrant visa (SIV) following their assistance to the U.S. military.

Austin said the State Department pumped the breaks on a quick exit following pushback from then-Afghan President Ashraf Ghani.

“Their concerns rightfully were that, No. 1, they were being cautioned by the Ghani administration that if they withdrew American citizens and SIV applicants at a pace that was too fast, it would cause a collapse of the government that we were trying to prevent. And so, I think that went into the calculus,” Austin said.

He also said that slow SIV processing stalled the military operations.

“A number of things kind of came together to cause what happened to happen. But again, we provided our input and we certainly would have liked to seen it go faster or sooner,” Austin said.

For his part, Langevin criticized the Biden administration for waiting well into the withdrawal to begin its rushed evacuation.

“I wish the administration had been more thoughtful and not had rushed this. I've yet to hear the answer to the question, though, of why did we not start withdrawing American citizens and SIVs sooner. We knew we were going to be withdrawing,” he said.

Rep. John Garamendi (D-Calif.) said lawmakers had been given assurances from Ghani and other Afghan leaders they would be able to stabilize the country so long as there was not a massive exodus of Afghans.

“They were very, very confident that they would be able to maintain their government through the reduction and the withdrawal of American troops. ... they also said that they did not want to allow Afghans to leave. That's what They specifically told us they did not want Afghans to leave — obviously Ghani decided that he would leave,” he said, referencing Ghani's rushed departure from Afghanistan.

Comments / 1

Related
North Platte Telegraph

Fischer: Answers and blame for the botched Afghanistan exit

The withdrawal from Afghanistan is the biggest U.S. foreign policy blunder in decades. We left hundreds of American citizens and thousands of our Afghan allies at the mercy of the Taliban, the same group that gave safe haven to al-Qaida as it planned the 9/11 attacks. A suicide bombing at the Kabul airport killed 13 American service members, including a Nebraskan, Marine Cpl. Daegan Page, making it the deadliest day in Afghanistan for the United States since 2011.
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Garamendi
Person
Ashraf Ghani
The New Yorker

Afghanistan and the Haunting Questions of Blame

After the First World War, a conspiracy theory dubbed Dolchstosslegende—or “being stabbed in the back”— was popularized in Germany to explain its historic military defeat. The myth claimed that the war had actually been lost by weak civilians who had caved to the enemy, signed an armistice, and stabbed in the back a brave German military that would otherwise have won.
WORLD
New York Post

Taliban warns US against flyovers as Biden relies on ‘over the horizon’ ops

The Taliban is warning the United States against flying drones over their “sacred airspace,” to avoid “any negative consequences,” even as President Biden has said the US military now relies on “over the horizon” operations to counteract terrorism in Afghanistan. On Wednesday, the Taliban’s Twitter account released a statement accusing...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The State Department#President Of Afghanistan#Defense Secretary#A State Department#Siv#American#Afghans
Seattle Times

U.S. lost Afghanistan war through miscalculations spanning administrations, Milley tells lawmakers scrutinizing withdrawal

WASHINGTON – President Joe Biden’s top military adviser told lawmakers Wednesday that the Afghanistan war was lost through a series of pivotal decisions spanning the last four presidential administrations, offering his latest defense of the commander in chief whose order to end the 20-year campaign and the treacherous evacuation that followed have come under withering scrutiny on Capitol Hill.
U.S. POLITICS
kttn.com

Audio: Hawley challenges U.S. Defense Secretary about troop withdrawal from Afghanistan

America’s top military leaders are facing tough questions today from the U.S. Senate Armed Services Committee about the U.S. military withdrawal from Afghanistan. The committee hearing follows the Biden Administration’s plan to withdraw troops before thousands of U.S. civilians and Afghan allies were removed from the country and 13 U.S. service members were killed by a suicide bomber while evacuating them.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Slate

The Afghanistan Blame Game Has Begun in the Senate

Not quite one month after the last U.S. troops left Afghanistan, we are now entering the phase when our politicians ask, “Who’s to blame?”. It officially began on Tuesday, when the top three officials responsible for the war—Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin; Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff; and Gen. Kenneth McKenzie, head of Central Command—appeared before the Senate Armed Services Committee. One of the most remarkable things about the hearing was that all three admitted that there’s something worth blaming someone for—that the 20-year war, the longest in our history, was a rout. Or, as both generals put it in more delicate but still damning terms, a “strategic failure.”
FOREIGN POLICY
CBS News

Defense officials grilled on Afghanistan exit

The nation's top military officials testified to the Senate Armed Services Committee about the hasty withdrawal from Afghanistan, saying they warned both President Trump and President Biden against pulling troops out of the country. David Martin reports.
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
senate.gov

Rosen Presses Defense Secretary, Top Military Leaders for Answers on U.S. Afghanistan Withdrawal in Senate Armed Services Committee Hearing

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Today, Senate Armed Services Committee (SASC) member U.S. Senator Jacky Rosen (D-NV) questioned Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin III, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Mark Milley, and Commander of U.S. Central Command General Frank McKenzie on the conclusion of military operations in Afghanistan and plans for future counterterrorism operations.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Fox News

Republican bill seeks to establish State Dept. task force on continued Afghanistan evacuation

Senate Republicans introduced legislation aimed at tackling several issues related to the Afghanistan withdrawal, including the continued evacuation of American citizens still in the country. "We continue to see the grave implications of the Biden Administration’s haphazard withdrawal from Afghanistan," said Sen. Jim Risch, ranking member of the Senate Foreign...
FOREIGN POLICY
The Hill

The Hill

351K+
Followers
40K+
Post
258M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy