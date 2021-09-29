CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
TD Garden Announces Massive New Video Board That Offers Highest Resolution In Both NBA, NHL

By CBSBoston.com Staff
CBS Boston
CBS Boston
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2r2prj_0cBjkURd00

BOSTON (CBS) — Gillette Stadium isn’t the only sports venue in Massachusetts to install a massive new video board. TD Garden announced Wednesday that a new 4K center-hung scoreboard and audio system is ready to debut for the 2021-22 Bruins and Celtics seasons.

The Daktronics scoreboard — which has been dubbed “Hub Vision” — is now the centerpiece of TD Garden and will give fans a place to see highlights and game action in more than 4K resolution and 2.5-millimeter pixel spacing.

How good is that? It is currently the highest resolution in both the NBA and the NHL. So pretty good.

The four main display screens have almost doubled in size from the old video board, measuring 18 feet by 32.5 feet wide. The new accompanying underbelly boards measure 6.5 feet high by 23 feet wide, catering to fans sitting closer to the action.

Above the 4K video boards, two new ring displays each measure 3.5 feet high 179 feet in circumference and feature 3.9-millimeter pixel spacing.

The TD Garden tweeted out a video that shows off the new video board with a series of quick shots:

To experience all that the new video board has to offer, you’ll just have to hit up a game in the near future. The first chance to see the new video board will be Thursday night when the Bruins take the TD Garden ice against the Philadelphia Flyers for some preseason action.

