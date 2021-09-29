CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beauty & Fashion

Cardi B Looks Incredible In Plunging Red Dress At PFW 4 Weeks After Welcoming Baby No. 2

By Emily Selleck
HollywoodLife
HollywoodLife
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vhC5S_0cBjkSgB00
Abaca Press / SplashNews

Cardi B has stunned in a dramatic red gown at the opening of the Thierry Mugler: Couturissime exhibition during Paris Fashion Week.

Cardi B has returned to the spotlight just a few weeks after she gave birth to her baby boy — and she totally stole the spotlight. The “WAP” rapper, 28, turned heads when she attended the “Thierry Mugler: Couturissime” exhibition at the Musée des Arts Décoratifs on September 28. At the event, which was part of Paris Fashion Week, Cardi stunned in a show-stopping red Mugler gown covered in sequins. It also featured a corset-style bustier covered in crystals and an extravagant cape flanked by red feathers, which formed a head-dress. Cardi documented the look on her Instagram and captioned, “MUGLER MAMI.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uwgZN_0cBjkSgB00
Cardi B at Paris Fashion Week. Image: Abaca Press / SplashNews

The hitmaker even painted her eyebrows a coordinating glittery shade, and playfully poked out her tongue while posing for the cameras. Fans were quick to notice she was serving some serious Marilyn Monroe vibes with a new, vivacious blonde ‘do. Earlier in the week, the Grammy winner was also seen living her best couture life in a curve-hugging black dress which featured a see-through floor-length skirt. Cardi is certainly a couture queen!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nGccO_0cBjkSgB00
Cardi B at Paris Fashion Week. Image: Abaca Press / SplashNews

Of course, Paris Fashion Week came just four weeks after she gave birth to her second child on September 4. Cardi and husband Offset, whom she wed in 2017, welcomed a boy, giving eldest daughter Kulture, 3, a baby brother. The rapper shared the happy news on Instagram alongside a snapshot of her in the hospital with her husband and baby.

“We are so overjoyed to finally meet our son,” the couple said in an email statement to HollywoodLife at the time. “He is already loved so much by family and friends and we can’t wait to introduce him to his other siblings.” (Along with Kulture, Offset shares children Kalea, 6, Kody, 6, and Jordan, 11, with his ex’s.)

While on the Ellen DeGeneres Show in June, he revealed what a great stepparent the “Bodak Yellow” rapper is to his children. “My other kids who ain’t hers, [she] gives them love the same way, he said. “It’s a beautiful thing.”

Comments / 1

Related
Us Weekly

Beyonce’s Baby Bump Debut and More Pregnant Celebs Who Rocked the VMAs Red Carpet Over the Years

Bumping along! MTV’s Video Music Awards have become a popular place for pregnant stars to showcase their budding bellies. In fact, Laura Perlongo has done it twice. In 2016, the Michigan native’s bare baby bump was on display in an unzipped green jacket, a silver body chain and black pants. Her husband, Nev Schulman, cradled her stomach and knelt down to kiss it while wearing a matching green button-up.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Lil Baby Looks Lost Next To Megan Thee Stallion At 2021 Met Gala

Lil Baby must not have known anybody other than Megan Thee Stallion at the 2021 Met Gala on Monday night, because the rapper was continually spotted hovering around Stalli at a few different moments during the event. Some fans have pointed out that he looked like a "lost puppy dog" following the rapper around, and you'll see why when you watch the videos.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Salma Hayek, 55, Goes Makeup-Free While Snuggling Up To Her Husband In Cute Photo

The Mexican-American actress looked stunning as she cozied up to her hubby, François-Henri Pinault, on a scenic boat ride. Salma Hayek is the true definition of a natural beauty. The 55-year-old actress showed once again that age is but a number when she went makeup-free for a stunning selfie she took with husband François-Henri Pinault, 59, on Tuesday (Sept. 28). In the snap, the Eternals star cuddled up to her French businessman beau as they enjoyed what seemed to be a romantic boat ride in the ocean. Salma gave the camera a sweet selfie, while François-Henri had a soft grin on his face.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Ciara turns heads in a leather mini skirt - and wait ‘til you see her boots

On the heels of launching her own clothing line, it was clear Ciara was ready to make a major statement when she made her debut at this year’s New York Fashion Week. And she did not disappoint. The Level Up songstress made fans go wild when she shared several photos of herself on Instagram at the Peter Dundas x Revolve show putting her killer physique and toned legs on display as she struck several photos in the outfit before and after the show.
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kody
Person
Cardi B.
Person
Ellen Degeneres
Person
Thierry Mugler
Person
Marilyn Monroe
POPSUGAR

Irina Shayk Looks Like She Stepped Straight Out of the '90s With Her New Pixie Haircut

Irina Shayk was full of surprises at Monday night's Met Gala. Known for her edgy street style and super-sleek bun, the model transformed into a flower girl for the event and casually debuted a fresh pixie cut in the process. While Shayk is often seen sporting the classic off-duty model look — long hair slicked back into a bun — her new hair is reminiscent of the '90s, particularly drawing inspiration from the iconic crop made famous by supermodel Linda Evangelista.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Hello Magazine

Christie Brinkley wows in ethereal dress in beautiful wedding photos

Christie Brinkley has had major fashion moment after moment on her social media as she's been slowly exploring how she can bring her sense of style to a quarantined world. She recently shared pictures from a trip she made to a friend's wedding, where she donned a gorgeous dress that had fans enchanted.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Pregnant Kylie Jenner Copies Kim Kardashian By Hiding Her Baby Bump In Sheer Bodysuit

Kylie Jenner channeled big sister Kim Kardashian’s maternity style with a black sheer lace bodysuit while in New York for fashion week. Kylie Jenner is taking maternity style cues from her big sister Kim Kardashian. The Kylie Cosmetics founder, 24, stepped out in a sheer lace bodysuit in black while in New York for fashion week on Thursday, Sept. 9. The pregnant makeup mogul finished the look with a black coat and pointed heels.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Paris Fashion Week#Wap#Hitmaker#The Ellen Degeneres Show
Bossip

Her Mic Was ON: Big Booty-ed Chlöe Bailey’s Insanely Sexy VMAs Show Sparks Beyoncé ‘Replacement’ Conspiracies

Chloe Bailey made her solo performance debut at last night's VMAs and left fans shaking while sparking Beyonce comparisons on Twitter. After giving her audience goosebumps with live singing and insanely sexy choreography, fan conspiracies FLEW  alleging that Beyonce had been grooming Chloe from young to "replace her" as the next iconic perfermance artist.
CELEBRITIES
PopSugar

We Can't Get Over These Fierce Charlotte Knowles Pants, Spotted on Ciara and Lori Harvey

Every now and then, two or more celebrities are spotted wearing the same item of clothing, which tells us it should immediately be on our radar. The latest It-design to hit celebrity street style? A slinky pair of Charlotte Knowles cutout pants from the fall 2021 runway. Ciara and Lori Harvey, both trendsetters in their own right (just look at Ciara's Met Gala dress or Lori Harvey's date-night looks), are known to stir conversations about their personal style. The singer and model looked fierce in the London-based label's daring creation, while living their best lives (Ciara on a baecation in Italy, and Lori out and about in Los Angeles).
BEAUTY & FASHION
Essence

Toni Braxton's Sons Denim And Diezel Just Ripped The Runway

Toni and Tamar were front and center to watch her boys walk in Marcell Von Berlin's Spring 2022 runway show. While a career in music has been the norm for Toni Braxton and her famous siblings, for her sons, modeling just might be their professional path. Both handsome men, Diezel,...
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Fashion Show
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HollywoodLife

Beyoncé Stuns In Mint Green Dress As She Holds Hands With Jay-Z On Portofino Date Night — Photos

Beyonce stepped out in a pastel green mini dress with towering pumps for a romantic night with Jay-Z. See the gorgeous pics!. Beyonce, 39, and JAY-Z, 51, have been spotted out-and-about in Portofino while yachting around Europe. The A-listers were photographed walking hand-in-hand while heading to dinner in the Italian village on September 11. Bey rocked a mint green mini dress with a matching jacket and towering green pumps while Jay-Z donned a white jacket and black pants along with white sneakers.
CELEBRITIES
crossroadstoday.com

Rihanna reveals secret to sexy night in with A$AP Rocky

Rihanna has revealed her ideal sexy night in with A$AP Rocky. The 33-year-old star has opened up on her relationship with the 32-year-old rapper, and opened up about what she likes from a steamy evening with her man. Asked about what turns her on, she told E! News’ ‘Daily Pop’:...
CELEBRITIES
Ok Magazine

Obsessed With Jennifer Lopez's Jaw-Dropping White Georges Hobeika Couture Gown From The Venice Film Festival? Get Her Loved Look For Less!

All products featured on OK! Magazine are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, OK! Magazine may earn an affiliate commission. Article continues below advertisement. Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck made headlines last week when they arrived on the red carpet of the...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
HollywoodLife

Beyoncé Rocks Flared Jeans In Sweet New PDA Photos With Husband Jay-Z

Hello from the Carters! Beyoncé stuns in stylish flared jeans in new smiley photos with husband Jay-Z. Good evening from the Carters. Beyoncé shared sweet new snapshots with Jay-Z on Instagram. The “Mood 4 Eva” singer, 40, and her rapper husband, real name Shawn Carter, 51, are all smiles as they wrap one hand around each other in the photos shared on Wednesday, Sept. 8 that appear to have been taken on a boat.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Cardi B Wears Lowcut Black Bodysuit & Sheer Tights Out With Offset 1 Month After Giving Birth — Photos

C’est chic! Cardi B stepped out for dinner in a bodysuit and stylish trench coat while in Paris with husband Offset. Cardi B’s reign at Paris Fashion Week continues. The rapper, 28, arrived for dinner at Parisian steakhouse Beefbar on September 29 in a black bodysuit and sheer tights, completed with a stylish black trench coat and, in true French fashion, a black beret made of leather. The “Rumors” rapper accessorized with black pointed toe heels, luxe gold earrings, and round white-framed sunglasses.
CELEBRITIES
Cosmopolitan

This hairstyle cost Kim Kardashian $10,000

Look, we're not stupid, we know that someone with as substantial worth as Kim Kardashian isn't going to buy their hair extensions from Pak's, but that didn't stop us wincing when her hairstylist revealed the cost of her most recent look. As well as Kim, Chris Appleton's client list includes...
BEAUTY & FASHION
HollywoodLife

HollywoodLife

Los Angeles, CA
78K+
Followers
9K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

HollywoodLife.com is your digital destination for the very latest celebrity, entertainment, pop culture, fashion, beauty, fitness, women’s issues, and political news.

 https://hollywoodlife.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy