Matt Turner Called Back To USMNT For Three World Cup Qualifying Matches In October

CBS Boston
CBS Boston
 8 days ago

BOSTON (CBS) — Matt Turner will once again be stopping shots for the United States Men’s National Team in October. The Revolution goalkeeper has been called into action for three 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifying matches next month.

Turner will join the United States for matches against Jamaica in Austin, Texas on October 7, at Panama on October 10, and Costa Rica in Columbus, Ohio on October 13.

The good news is that Turner won’t miss any Revolution matches during the stretch, as the club enters a break in their schedule following Wednesday night’s road match in Montreal.

Turner has been excellent for the USMNT on the international stage this year. He owns an unbeaten 8-0-2 record and established himself as the Best Goalkeeper at the 2021 Concacaf Gold Cup. The United States currently sits in third place out of eight teams in contention, with five points through three games (1-0-2).

He’s been just as good in MLS action, as Turner was named a 2021 MLS All-Star this season and has led the Revolution to an 14-3-5 record in 22 starts. His 14 wins are a career high for the 27-year-old.

Tune in to Wednesday’s Revolution-Montreal match on TV38! Match time is 7:30pm!

