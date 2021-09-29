CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

JetBlue accelerates transition to Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF)

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJetBlue Airways today announced plans to speed up its transition to sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) with an offtake agreement with SG Preston, a leading bioenergy developer. With the addition of this SG Preston agreement to its previous SAF commitments, JetBlue is well ahead of pace on its target to convert 10 percent of its total fuel usage to SAF on a blended basis by 2030. The airline will reach nearly eight percent SAF usage by the end of 2023 when delivery of SAF under this agreement is expected. JetBlue is doubling its previous SAF commitment with SG Preston, which was first announced in 2016 as one of the largest SAF purchase agreements in aviation history.

Etihad to operate EY20 sustainable flight on October 23

Etihad Airways, the national airline of the UAE, is inviting travelers to book its EY20 Sustainable Flight departing October 23 from London Heathrow to Abu Dhabi, to celebrate the latest anniversary of the Etihad Greenliner Program. The Etihad Greenliner Program – now two years old following its inception in 2019...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Entrepreneur

JetBlue (JBLU) Partners With SG Preston to Boost SAF Usage

JetBlue Airways Corporation JBLU is accelerating its transition to sustainable aviation fuel (“SAF”) through an offtake agreement with bioenergy developer SG Preston for a period of 10 years. The airline expects to invest more than $1 billion in purchasing SAF over the term of this agreement. The move follows President Joe Biden’s agreement with U.S. airlines earlier this month, to reduce aircraft greenhouse-gas emissions 20% by the decade’s end. The Biden administration has also set up a goal to replace kerosene-based jet fuel with “sustainable” fuel by 2050. Airlines have long been under pressure to reduce carbon emissions.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
airwaysmag.com

jetBlue, Delta Air Lines Ink Historic SAF Orders

MIAMI – jetBlue (B6) has today signed the largest SAF purchase agreement in aviation history with SG Preston, a bioenergy development business. On its part, Delta Air Lines (DL) also announced today that it would purchase Sustainable Aviation Fuel from Aemetis Inc. in a 10-year deal worth more than US$1bn, including tax incentives.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
simpleflying.com

JetBlue Eyes Expedited Switch To Sustainable Fuels In New York

JetBlue announced today that it would be accelerating its transition to sustainable aviation fuel by purchasing over $1 billion of it from bioenergy firm SG Preston. The deliveries will take place over a decade, starting in 2023. JetBlue agrees its single largest jet fuel contract. JetBlue announced today, Wednesday 29th...
INDUSTRY
Person
Robin Hayes
NAC to lease four ATR 72-600 aircraft to Emerald Airlines

Nordic Aviation Capital (NAC) has announced that it has committed to lease four ATR 72-600 aircraft to Irelands newest regional airline and operator of the Aer Lingus regional routes, Emerald Airlines. NAC is very proud to welcome Emerald Airlines as their newest customer. Emerald Airlines has been granted the exclusive...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Smart Life Tips

Code words for passengers when traveling

If you've ever boarded or sailed, you've probably heard the staff speak in a strange way. It's important to note that shipping company employees use special words and phrases that actually encode words in different situations. These coded messages can calm passengers and avoid panic.
