Vancouver Biennale: Sparking Conversation with Public Art

By Tara Lee
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStanding by the fourteen cast-bronze figures that make up A-maze-ing Laughter at English Bay, you can’t help breaking into smiles and laughter. The 8-foot tall statues stand frozen in merriment, their mouths open wide and their eyes shut as they revel in whatever they find so amusing. The work by...

