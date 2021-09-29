CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why Li-Cycle Stock Just Popped 11.5%

By Rich Smith
 8 days ago

What happened

Shares of start-up lithium-ion battery recycler Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY) stock had jumped 11.5% as of 10:30 a.m. EDT Wednesday after it was announced that the $1.9 billion battery stock will receive a $100 million investment from Koch Investments Group.

So what

Specifically, Li-Cycle announced this morning that Koch Investments subsidiary Koch Strategic Platforms will buy a $100 million convertible note from Li-Cycle "to support the Company's rapidly expanding growth opportunities in North America, Europe and Asia."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZjNXH_0cBjjnIl00
Image source: Getty Images.

In addition to lending Li-Cycle the cash, another Koch subsidiary, Koch Engineered Solutions, will "potentially" work with Li-Cycle on "engineering, procurement, and construction services" to accelerate the rollout of Spoke & Hub Li-Cycle recycling plants able to absorb all the depleted output, and also the "battery manufacturing scrap" from new battery mega-factories that other companies are building.

Li-Cycle estimates that the total addressable market for battery recycling services in North America, Europe, and China has grown at least 50% over the past several months.

Now what

Koch's note will be convertible into Li-Cycle stock at $13.43 per share, creating the potential for the group to take an equity stake in the company if Li-Cycle stock gains even just 10% over where it already sits today -- potentially sparking even higher gains for the stock as investors notice Koch's commitment increasing. Alternatively, if Koch decides not to take a stake in the company, the note will come due on Sept. 29, 2026.

In the meantime, Li-Cycle will pay KSP variable interest rates ranging from 6% to 7% on the note.

ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

