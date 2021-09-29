CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mississippi State

New Hotel Opening In Sacramento Building That Briefly Held Title Of Tallest Skyscraper West Of The Mississippi

By CBS13 Staff
CBS Sacramento
CBS Sacramento
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2O8sot_0cBjjlXJ00

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A new hotel is opening in downtown Sacramento – and while the hotel is new, the building itself is rich with history.

The Exchange stands on J Street right next to the Downtown Commons and the Golden 1 Center. The building itself started out as the California Fruit Building more than 100 years ago.

When it originally opened in 1914, the California Fruit Building was the tallest skyscraper west of the Mississippi. But, of course, a lot has changed between now and then.

The 10-story property, which served as an office building for most of its life, has now been renovated into a boutique hotel with one hundred individually decorated rooms.

While the hotel is now officially open as of Wednesday, work is still ongoing for its ground-floor restaurant. That restaurant, named Willow, is expected to be opening come winter.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS Sacramento

Barber’s Shop Automotive Is Back, Rising From The Ashes At New Sacramento Location

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A Sacramento auto shop is back in business after rising from the ashes of an arson fire that sparked last year. Barber’s Shop Automotive is planning to welcome back customers this weekend at a new midtown location—a grand re-opening celebration nearly a year in the making. “We’re just cleaning up, getting ready to have a big party here,” said Suntino Soldano, manager at Barber’s Shop Automotive. Last October, an early morning fire swept through Barber’s Shop Automotive on 18th Street, where they had been in business for 42 years. “That building was an icon of midtown,” Soldano said about the business. The...
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Sacramento Family Says ‘Communistic California’ Forcing Them To Leave State

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A Sacramento couple is leaving the state because they claim they’re fed up with California in more ways than one. There is no question why Trever Huft and his girlfriend are packing their bags and leaving California. The Natomas residents are sending one last message before they drive to the Lone Star State. Huft wrote on the back of his pick-up truck “Leaving communistic California!” Trever Huft “I feel like that really sums it up: you do what you are told,” he explained. ”The deciding factor for me is when they required my girlfriend to get a vaccination just to...
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Aftershock Festival Returns, Making Sacramento International Destination For Music Fans

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — International travelers are descending in downtown Sacramento this week for the single-biggest annual event the city hosts. The Aftershock Festival is back after a COVID cancellation in 2020. Around 40,000 people are expected each day over the course of the four-day event starting Thursday. The transformation has started and the stage is being set for the crowds at Sacramento’s Discovery Park—a temporary city within a city. The outdoor venue will have lots of COVID protocols in place. “From the beginning of the year, as long as we were going to be allowed by the local authorities, we were going to be bringing...
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

De Vere’s Irish Pub Serves Up Final Last Call In Downtown Sacramento

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — There was one final “last call” for a downtown Sacramento staple Sunday. The Irish pub de Vere’s that had become part of the fabric of all Sacramento celebrations closed for good. The owners say it was because of the pandemic. Loyal employees were the last ones there after last call. Only the tears were flowing at de Vere’s Irish pub Sunday afternoon. Owners moved picnic tables in front of the doors and posted a letter to people hoping for a last round, reading: “Sacramento you have drank us dry and we are out of food. Thank you for the love.” Some...
SACRAMENTO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Mississippi Lifestyle
Sacramento, CA
Government
State
Mississippi State
Local
California Lifestyle
Local
Mississippi Government
Local
California Government
City
Sacramento, CA
Sacramento, CA
Lifestyle
CBS Sacramento

UC Davis Team Assists With Wildlife Impacted By Huntington Beach Oil Spill

DAVIS (CBS13) – Countless wildlife species are in danger as the Huntington Beach oil spill becomes one of the largest spills in Southern California history. News of the pipeline rupture in Southern California made its way to the UC Davis campus, which activated veterinary first responders with the Oiled Wildlife Care Network. “We deployed team members. We had people flying down, driving. We want to send people down as soon as possible,” said Eunah Preston with the care network. The network is working quickly to save wildlife, but the clock is ticking. “Unfortunately, the brown pelican had chronic injuries that required us to humanely...
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
CBS Sacramento

More Sacramento Homeless Campsite Sweeps Planned On Monday

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — More homeless campsite sweeps are planned for Monday in Sacramento. Last week, Caltrans bulldozers cleared the area under the X Street Bridge. Some Sacramento city leaders said they were never notified that the sweep was happening. With the nearby “safe ground” camping sites and shelters at full capacity, some people just moved right across the street in front of residential homes. Caltrans says they assessed the site after formal complaints were sent in and found it to be a public safety risk. Protocol is to post notice about the sweep within 72 hours.
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

New SB I-5 Carpool Lane Between Sacramento And Elk Grove Opens Ahead Of Schedule

ELK GROVE (CBS13) — Caltrans says the new southbound Interstate 5 bus/carpool lane between Sacramento and Elk Grove is opening ahead of schedule. On Tuesday, Caltrans announced that the new lane was now open well ahead of the projected completion date. The work is part of the FixSac5 project, which is aiming to improve the commute along the I-5 corridor between Elk Grove and Sacramento. “The project’s overall progress is ahead of schedule and the new bus/carpool lane will be a welcome relief to the many motorists traveling southbound on I-5 to Elk Grove,” said Caltrans District 3 Director Amarjeet Benipal in a statement. The new carpool lane stretches from Pocket Road in Sacramento to Elk Grove Boulevard in Elk Grove. While some other work needs to be completed in the FixSac5 project, Caltrans officials say they are well ahead of the original winter 2022 estimated completion date. Caltrans says more than 200,000 passenger vehicles and 15,000 trucks use this stretch of I-5 every day.
ELK GROVE, CA
CBS Sacramento

Sacramento Councilwoman Criticizes Caltrans For Removing Tents And Property Along W Street

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A Sacramento city councilwoman is blasting Caltrans for clearing a homeless camp — with no plans, for helping them relocate. Katie Valenzuela says workers removed camps along Caltrans property on W Street this week and plan to clear tents on 29th Street. After being moved out, homeless people, left with nowhere to go, moved right across the street, camping near houses and businesses, Valenzuela said.
SACRAMENTO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boutique Hotel#J Street#Downtown Sacramento#Skyscraper#Exchange#The Downtown Commons
CBS Sacramento

Granite Bay Resident Finds Valuable 4.38 Carat Diamond in Arkansas

MURFREESBORO, Ark. (CBS13) — While on vacation in Arkansas, a Granite Bay woman made a surprisingly lucrative discovery. Noreen Wredberg and her husband found a 4.38-carat diamond while exploring the Crater of Diamonds State Park in Arkansas. “I first saw the park featured on a TV show several years ago,” she said. “When I realized we weren’t too far away, I knew we had to come!” Little did she know that she would bring home the largest diamond discovered that year. “Arkansas is the only state in the country that has a diamond mine open to the public,” said Arkansas Department of Parks,...
ARKANSAS STATE
CBS Sacramento

Controversial Campsite Expansion At Auburn State Recreation Area Gets Unanimous Approval

FORESTHILL (CBS13) — A controversial plan to add new campgrounds to the Auburn State Recreation Area passed unanimously by state park commissioners Thursday, even as people who live in the area voiced their concerns over the increased wildfire risk. John Michelini is board president of the Foresthill Fire Protection District and has been a vocal opponent to the expansion plan. His Foresthill home has a back deck overlooking the Auburn State Recreation Area. “There’s homes on that hillside,” Michelini said as he looked out at the state park. “Just over the hill, where the trees are in the sun, is where the...
FORESTHILL, CA
CBS Sacramento

Underwear Found On Multiple Cars In North Oak Park Area

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Pairs of underwear have been showing up on cars in the north Oak Park area since the start of September. It started on September 4 when Caity Maple found a pair of women’s underwear on her car. She “laughed it off” and told CBS13 she believed she “knew something was up, but I thought…maybe nothing.” When it happened a second time within a week, she said she knew something wasn’t right but wasn’t convinced it was worth reporting the incidents to the Sacramento Police Department. Instead, she took a photo and posted it in neighborhood groups online. The response...
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

New Power Plants Are California’s Latest Effort To Avoid Rolling Blackouts

ROSEVILLE (CBS13) — The State of California is flexing a new muscle to strengthen the power grid in the fight to stop Northern California’s devastating rolling blackouts. State grid operators say we currently face a 3,500-megawatt energy shortfall this year—and next summer looks even worse. So now Roseville Electric and other utilities are doing what they can to increase supply. New power plants are California’s latest effort to help keep the lights on. “These units were specifically brought on to address some of what we’ve seen in the last two years with the heat-related emergencies,” said Erin Frye with Roseville Electric. Last summer, the state...
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS Sacramento

CBS Sacramento

Sacramento, CA
46K+
Followers
14K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Sacramento from CBS 13.

 https://sacramento.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy