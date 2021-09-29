CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
2 Dirt-Cheap Stocks Nobody's Talking About

By Anthony Di Pizio
 8 days ago
  • Fiserv serves almost every U.S. household, yet most people have never heard of the company.
  • GoPro is embarking on a turnaround story with many moving parts and looks like excellent value.

It has been a turbulent few weeks for the stock market, driven in part by concerns about China's economic stability and political uncertainty about the U.S. government debt ceiling. But still, the major market correction some analysts have been predicting has yet to occur.

The broad S&P 500 market index sits roughly 3.6% below its all-time high, with popular high-growth technology stocks presenting few opportunities to be purchased at a discount. To find value in this market environment, investors might need to look instead at companies that aren't on everybody else's radar.

Two great examples are payments powerhouse Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) and action camera company GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO). Both stocks are cheap on a valuation basis, and nobody's talking about them. Let's look at why that could present a big opportunity.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BlU6f_0cBjjfEx00
Image source: Getty Images.

1. The case for Fiserv

Fiserv isn't a consumer-facing fintech company like Paypal or Square. Instead, it operates more behind the scenes and serves banks, financial institutions, and merchants. For that reason, Fiserv hasn't received the same level of attention from investors. But as an industry mainstay, it should.

The company's products and services are critical to over 6 million businesses worldwide through its point-of-sale systems driven by the cloud-based Clover platform. Known as merchant acceptance, this segment is the fastest-growing part of Fiserv's revenue mix, at 43% in the most recent second quarter -- with Clover generating 96% growth as a stand-alone brand.

Fiserv is similarly important to the 10,000 banks and financial institutions it serves, facilitating the instant payment processing their customers demand. And Fiserv's white-label financial technology software is the driving force behind the online banking platforms those institutions offer to their clients.

The company's segments combine to reach every single household in America, and that's an unmatched level of dominance.

Fiserv is highly profitable, and thanks to its diverse business mix across the financial sector, it's very difficult to disrupt. The company has a history of deal-making, and in the second quarter announced a joint venture with Deutsche Bank to offer Clover point of sale to 800,000 new merchants. This could be a big future growth driver for the already strong platform.

Fiserv is the fourth-largest holding in the Global X Fintech ETF. The ETF trades at a price-to-earnings multiple of 41 times, yet Fiserv as an independent company trades at just 21 times (on a trailing-12-month basis). That makes it cheap compared to a basket of its peers, and most of them don't have the same 37-year track record or robust profitability.

Investors are getting a great deal on this silent achiever right now, and it could deliver big rewards over the long term.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IChW8_0cBjjfEx00
Image source: Getty Images.

2. The case for GoPro

In investment circles, GoPro is sometimes derided as a company with a one-dimensional business model -- selling cameras and accessories. The company's stock eventually grew stale and its price collapsed by over 95% between the years 2014 and 2020.

But a transformation is underway.

On the camera and hardware side, GoPro made changes to the way it sells its products. Rather than being totally reliant on retail partners to sell its products, it launched a direct-to-consumer model using its GoPro.com website, which now accounts for over 35% of all sales. This adjustment means GoPro keeps a larger percentage of the profits, helping to boost gross margins from 30% to nearly 40%.

But the real game-changer is the company's new subscription business. Loyal GoPro customers can access exclusive product discounts, cloud storage, and replacements for damaged cameras for $49.99 per year. Over 1.1 million people had signed up by the recent second quarter -- a growth rate of 211% from the same time last year. But the best part is that subscriptions have gross margins of 70% to 80%, so they're mostly profit.

The company expects subscriptions will generate $90 million in revenue for the full year 2022, marking an acceleration over current growth rates. It would be just a fraction of GoPro's $1.24 billion in expected revenue next year, but since the company has struggled with top-line growth, this new income stream is a critical part of the turnaround story. If subscriber growth rates keep the current pace, it won't be long before they're a very significant piece of the overall business.

Analysts expect GoPro to deliver $0.76 in earnings per share for 2021, which means the stock trades at a price-to-forward earnings multiple of just 12 times. It would be the strongest yearly profit the company has earned since 2014. But on a price-to-sales basis, the stock looks even cheaper, with $1.15 billion in revenue and a $1.5 billion market capitalization equaling a 1.3 multiple.

For investors willing to hold through this transformative phase, GoPro stock could deliver big returns over the next few years. It's coming off a very low base valuation, so the upside could be in the triple-digit percentages if the company continues to execute.

But best of all, few people are talking about this opportunity right now.

The Motley Fool

2 Top Growth Stocks to Buy and Hold Today

Stocks that can perform well day in and day out form the foundation of a well-rounded portfolio. This growth stock duo offers the perfect blend of competitive advantages and innovation. You don't need a portfolio full of high-growth stocks to make a lot of money in the market. Famed investor...
Benzinga

5 Value Stocks In The Financial Services Sector

A value stock traditionally has a lower price when compared to stock prices of companies in the same industry. This indicates that the company may be undervalued, as investors are not expressing as much interest in such companies. The most commonly used way to check for value is with the price-to-earnings multiple, or P/E. A low P/E multiple is a good indication that the stock is undervalued.
etftrends.com

Tech Stocks Aren’t Cheap, but This ETF Is Still Fashionable

Technology stocks are rarely inexpensive. That’s simply the price of admission for investors looking to access a sector chock full of quality companies and disruptive innovators. However, valuation alone isn’t a reason to buy or sell a stock, indicating that exchange traded funds like the Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF...
The Motley Fool

2 Top Growth Stocks to Buy After the September Sell-Off

GrowGeneration and fuboTV started crashing in 2021, after their shares more than tripled in 2020. Their values may still rise given their respective businesses' attractive growth opportunities. Both continue delivering impressive sales numbers. September was a bad month for the stock market. The S&P 500 fell 4.8%, bringing its year-to-date...
#Gopro Camera#Technology Stocks#Fisv#Gpro#Fiserv Fiserv#Clover
MarketWatch

There's only 1 Dow stock that's falling

The Dow Jones Industrial Average is shooting up 537 points, or 1.6%, with 29 of its 30 components gaining ground, as investors cheered signs that the government's debt ceiling deadline will be extended. The only stock losing ground was International Business Machine Corp.'s , which slipped 0.1%, putting it on track for a third straight loss. Meanwhile, as the best performing shares, Dow Inc. rallied 3.6%, Nike Inc. hiked up 2.7% and UnitedHealth Group Inc. advanced 2.6%. IBM's stock was also on of the two of the 75 equity components of the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF that was losing ground, the other was Citrix Systems Inc.'s , which slipped 0.4%.
The Motley Fool

3 Growth Stocks Wall Street Thinks Could Rise 50% or More

SoFi Technologies is a relatively small fintech that's growing by leaps and bounds. Invitae is quickly consolidating a highly fragmented market for genetic screening services. Renalytix is a niche diagnostics company that could save Medicare billions, shorten waiting lists for kidney transplants, and earn a great deal for shareholders in the process.
Money Morning

CYBL Stock – The Best Penny Stock to Buy This Week

There's a lot to love about penny stocks and other shares that trade over-the-counter: They're inexpensive, they can double or better at the drop of a hat, and - let's be honest - they can be pretty exciting. I mean, making money is always exciting, but watching a small bet...
Country
China
The Motley Fool

This Tech Stock Is a Terrific Bargain Right Now

Micron Technology's slip after its latest results has opened up a buying opportunity for long-term investors. The memory market should continue witnessing healthy demand thanks to markets such as servers and smartphones, while PC demand is likely to recover. Micron is trading at a dirt-cheap valuation, which makes buying it...
CNBC

5 things to know before the stock market opens Thursday

Here are the most important news, trends and analysis that investors need to start their trading day:. 1. Dow set to jump as optimism builds for a debt celling deal. Dow futures rose 300 points Thursday as Democratic senators signaled they were receptive to a debt ceiling offer from Senate GOP leader Mitch McConnell that would allow an emergency increase into December. Optimism about a possible deal swung Wall Street from sharp early Wednesday losses to modest gains at the close for the Dow Jones Industrial Average, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq. All three benchmarks were tracking Thursday for three-session winning streaks after October started off with sharp back-and-forth losses and gains.
The Motley Fool

4 Supercharged Growth Stocks With 105% to 192% Upside, According to Wall Street

Wall Street's one-year price targets can often be taken with a grain of salt. The past 19 months have been historic for Wall Street and investors. They've witnessed the quickest decline of at least 30% in history for the broad-based S&P 500, and reveled in the strongest bounce-back from a bear-market bottom of all time. Since hitting its trough in March 2020, the benchmark index doubled.
The Motley Fool

3 Dividend Stocks You Can Buy and Hold Forever

Walgreens, Coca-Cola, and Toronto-Dominion Bank all pay more than 3% yields. While not all are Dividend Aristocrats, investors can expect to see their dividends increase. These companies all have strong financials that can support their payouts. If you're looking for a good way to grow your portfolio without worrying too...
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

