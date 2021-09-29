CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
By Nick Shepkowski
Kirk Herbstreit likes to release his version of the College Football Playoff (CFP) standings each weekend following completion of play. Each week he lists who he feels are the nation’s top four teams and then the next two best, just as the CFP committee does on Tuesday nights as the season goes on.

Herbstreit released his top six through the first four weeks of college football this season. Despite an impressive showing over Wisconsin, the 4-0 Notre Dame Fighting Irish aren’t included. Notre Dame’s opponent this weekend however is.

Here is how Herbstreit ranked the top six squads:

1. Alabama

2. Georgia

3. Oregon

4. Penn State

It’s hard to argue as Alabama is Alabama, Georgia has the win over Clemson, Oregon has the road win over Ohio State, and Penn State has a road win over Wisconsin as well as a home victory over Auburn.

The next two up are a bit more controversial as Herbstreit ranks the following:

5. Florida

6. Cincinnati

Florida’s one loss is the most impressive loss by any squad; it came very close to forcing overtime against unstoppable Alabama. Cincinnati overcame a slow start at Indiana to roll to a victory two weeks ago before having last week off.

The best part of this if you’re an upset Notre Dame fan?

The Irish have a chance in their own house to change this list on Saturday.

