CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Week 4 Fantasy Sleepers: Trey Sermon, Peyton Barber among potential starters with big upside

By Jackson Sparks
Sporting News
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt's time to talk about Week 4 fantasy sleepers. Whether these guys are on your roster or sitting in the pool of free agents, they have sneaky upside to help you take home a "W" in your matchups this week. Players like Trey Sermon and Peyton Barber are on the start-or-sit bubble thanks to injuries, but given their matchups, we like their chances if Elijah Mitchell (shoulder) and Josh Jacobs (toe, ankle) are out. The beauty of in-season fantasy football sleepers is we look at them through a one-week lens. Of course, all of our selections aren't necessarily going to be weekly studs, but they have nice matchups or newfound opportunities that make them viable starts this week -- and that's all that matters.

www.sportingnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

3 quarterbacks the Steelers should replace Big Ben with

The Pittsburgh Steelers have a Ben Roethlisberger problem this season. Here are three quarterbacks that should replace the former two-time Super Bowl champion. The Pittsburgh Steelers were already making a risk in 2021 by bringing back quarterback Ben Roethlisberger for another season. Last year, there were signs that the two-time Super Bowl champion’s arm was no longer the same. Yet, they wanted to give it another go.
NFL
The Spun

Mike Tomlin Has 1-Word Response To Ben Roethlisberger Question

Some would argue the Ben Roethlisberger era in Pittsburgh not only should, but needs to come to an end. Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin disagrees. Roethlisberger, 35, has been wildly ineffective through four games this season. He’s completed 64.1 percent of his throws for 1,033 yards and four touchdowns with four picks. The stats don’t quite tell the full story, though.
NFL
The Spun

Look: LeBron Sends Clear Message About Colin Kaepernick

Colin Kaepernick was a major topic of conversation following the 49ers’ loss to the Green Bay Packers on Sunday night. Kaepernick, of course, had plenty of success against Green Bay during his professional career. He shredded the Packers defense in the NFL’s 2012 Divisional Round. It might have been the best game of Kaepernick’s career.
NFL
FanSided

3 NFL quarterbacks who should be benched after Week 4

Quarterback play in the NFL in Week 4 wasn’t always stellar. The Steelers, Texans and Dolphins need to reevaluate their depth chart at that key position. Quarterback is the most important position on a football field. Teams that don’t have a good one running the show know that better than anyone.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
State
Tennessee State
The Spun

Zac Taylor Shares Injury Update On RB Joe Mixon

The Cincinnati Bengals recorded a huge comeback win over the Jacksonville Jaguars last night to move to 3-1 on the season. But in the process, star running back Joe Mixon suffered an injury. Following the game, Bengals head coach Zac Taylor gave an injury update on Mixon. He said that...
NFL
wmleader.com

Trey Sermon cleared, Elijah Mitchell doubtful

The 49ers aren’t out of the woods just yet in their Week 3 injury situation. While they had some encouraging signs during the week, they’re on track to be without rookie running back Elijah Mitchell per the Friday injury report. One bit of good news though is that rookie running back Trey Sermon did not appear on the report after making it through concussion protocol.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Peyton Barber
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Watch: Trey Sermon scores 1st NFL TD

What a first few weeks for rookie running back Trey Sermon. He was inactive in Week 1, suffered a concussion on his first carry in Week 2, and scored his first-career touchdown in Week 3. His one-yard touchdown run cut the Packers’ lead to 24-21.
NFL
KRDO

49ers RB Trey Sermon clears concussion protocol

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Rookie running back Trey Sermon cleared concussion protocol and will be able to play for the banged-up San Francisco 49ers this week against the Green Bay Packers. The Niners have been hit by a string of injuries this season at running back with starter Raheem Mostert going down with a season-ending knee injury in the season opener, Jamycal Hasty sidelined by an ankle injury this week and Elijah Mitchell listed as doubtful with a shoulder injury. Sermon has played only one offensive snap this season but could carry a heavy load against the Packers because of all the injuries.
NFL
merrimacknewspaper.com

Richie’s Fantasy Booms, Busts & Sleepers: Week 3

Kyler Murray: Kyler Murray has continued to show us that he has one of the most lethal and elusive skill sets in the NFL and with his great matchup I expect nothing less than a great game. He is going up against the Jacksonville Jaguars and their defense for a lack of better words is abysmal and I am expecting an absolutely huge game out of Kyler, maybe the best game of his whole entire season.
NFL
chatsports.com

Fantasy Alert: Trey Sermon Expected to Be 49ers' Starting RB vs. Packers

Trey Sermon is on track to earn his first NFL start for the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday against the Green Bay Packers. Elijah Mitchell is doubtful with a shoulder injury and JaMycal Hasty is officially out and on injured reserve. That sets the stage for Sermon to play a prominent role in the running game.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bengals#American Football#Dfs#Steelers
numberfire.com

49ers' Trey Sermon cleared for Week 3 clash with Packers

San Francisco 49ers running back Trey Sermon (concussion) will be available for Week 3's game against the Green Bay Packers. Sermon has cleared concussion protocol and was a full go in practice on Friday. Elijah Mitchell (shoulder) returned to practice on Friday and was limited, drawing the doubtful tag for Sunday's game against Green Bay. Expect more news on Mitchell's status at some point during the lead-up to Sunday night's clash with the Packers. Assuming Mitchell is unavailable, our models expect Sermon to handle 13.0 carries and 1.4 receptions in Week 3.
NFL
chatsports.com

49ers running back Trey Sermon could very well be a fantasy football darling vs. Packers

The San Francisco 49ers' running back situation is a jumbled mess. Raheem Mostert is out for the season, Jeff Wilson Jr. is out until November-ish, JaMycal Hasty injured his ankle against the Philadelphia Eagles and will miss at least a week, rookie Elijah Mitchell is "very questionable" to play this Sunday according to general manager John Lynch, and fellow rookie Trey Sermon sustained a scary-looking concussion on his first-ever carry last weekend.
NFL
talesbuzz.com

Week 5 Fantasy Sleepers: Trey Lance, Kenneth Gainwell go from top waiver pickups to starters

We’re through with one month of the regular season, but there are still under-the-radar guys every week with high upside. Whether these guys are on your roster or sitting in the pool of free agents, they have sneaky upside to help you take home a “W” in your matchups. Players like Trey Lance, Damien Williams, and Kenneth Gainwell are the types of players of the start ’em, sit ’em bubble, and we like their chances enough to put them on our Week 5 fantasy sleeper list.
NFL
FanSided

10 TE sleepers to target for fantasy football Week 3

Let’s break down 10 tight end sleepers to target for fantasy football Week 3. With Week 3 of the NFL season officially underway, let’s take a look at ten fantasy football tight end sleepers. 10. Evan Engram, New York Giants. Rostered: 33.0%. Evan Engram’s status is still up in the...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
Depth-first search
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Fantasy Football
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
profootballnetwork.com

Elijah Mitchell Start/Sit Week 3: Could Trey Sermon be valuable this week?

Elijah Mitchell burst onto the fantasy football scene in Week 1 of the 2021 season. However, he struggled in Week 2 before leaving the game against the Eagles with an injury. After not practicing until Friday this week, what should fantasy managers do with Mitchell in Week 3?. Elijah Mitchell’s...
NFL
NBC Sports

Sermon, Ward among five 49ers to watch vs. Packers in Week 3

The 49ers return from the road with a 2-0 record to face the Green Bay Packers on "Sunday Night Football." Their record is exactly what was anticipated when the NFL schedule came out in the spring and revealed their first two games were slated at Detroit and Philadelphia. Although not...
NFL
Sporting News

49ers RB depth chart: Trey Sermon, Kerryon Johnson, Jacques Patrick highlight potential leaders of banged-up backfield

The 49ers are facing some serious questions at the running back position ahead of their "Sunday Night Football" clash with the Packers. It started when Raheem Mostert went out for the season with a knee injury. He was expected to be the team's backfield leader with last year's rushing lead Jeff Wilson Jr. on the PUP list. Now, the team is using a committee approach, but even the backs they are using in that capacity are in flux.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy