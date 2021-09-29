Week 4 Fantasy Sleepers: Trey Sermon, Peyton Barber among potential starters with big upside

It's time to talk about Week 4 fantasy sleepers. Whether these guys are on your roster or sitting in the pool of free agents, they have sneaky upside to help you take home a "W" in your matchups this week. Players like Trey Sermon and Peyton Barber are on the start-or-sit bubble thanks to injuries, but given their matchups, we like their chances if Elijah Mitchell (shoulder) and Josh Jacobs (toe, ankle) are out. The beauty of in-season fantasy football sleepers is we look at them through a one-week lens. Of course, all of our selections aren't necessarily going to be weekly studs, but they have nice matchups or newfound opportunities that make them viable starts this week -- and that's all that matters.