Watch red hot lava pour into sea from La Palma volcano

Red hot lava from the volcano that has devastated the Spanish island of La Palma has started pouring into the Atlantic Ocean.

Nine days after it started to flow down the mountain, wrecking buildings and destroying crops, it has now reached the shore releasing plumes of steam which could unleash toxic gas, although so far authorities said the air inland had not been contaminated.

Three coastal villages had been locked down since Monday in anticipation of the lava reaching the sea and potentially liberating harmful gases.

Residents on the western coast had been told to seal doors and windows with tape and wet towels. That recommendation has not yet been lifted, but authorities said measurements showed the air was so far still safe to breathe.