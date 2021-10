The new Z06 has been given a preview ahead of its October revealed, but don't worry if you were expecting more - this isn't the car's most hardcore form. Perhaps to anticipate the inevitable leak raining on its parade, General Motors has released a front three-quarter image clearly showing the most track-focused version of the C8 revealed thus far. “Who needs spy photos when you’ve got the real thing?” a post on the Corvette Facebook page said.

CARS ・ 10 DAYS AGO