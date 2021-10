As part of “Black and White in Black and White: Images of Dignity, Hope and Diversity in America,” an online exhibition of photography by Lincoln, Nebraska photographer John Jackson (sponsored by the Petaluma Historical Library and Museum, running through Nov. 6), is sponsoring a live reading of poems inspired by the photographs in the exhibit. The Zoom event will take place on Friday, Oct. 1 at 7 p.m. Local writers were asked to choose a photo, then write a poem that reflects their feelings about the images they see. Three winners have been chosen, and the writers will present their poems live. The get the Zoomlink and find additional information about the exhibit, visit PetalumaMuseum.com/events.

