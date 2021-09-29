CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
A New Cambridge Restaurant Will Tell the ‘Love Story of American Chinese Restaurants’

Cover picture for the articleMenton alum Jason Doo is on the verge of opening an American Chinese restaurant and tiki bar in Cambridge, and it’s something he and his business partner — Thomas Brush of Felipe’s Taqueria — have been planning for some time now. Wusong Road is set to open in mid-November 2021 at 112 Mt. Auburn St. in Harvard Square, inside the Conductor’s Building, a unique, skinny space that was formerly home to Les Sablons. (Wusong Road is a reference to the first railroad built within China, a narrow-gauge passenger railway that ran in Shanghai between 1876 and 1877. The Conductor’s Building is the only building still standing from the original construction of the Cambridge subway, which commenced in 1912.)

