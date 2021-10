Twitter, looking to focus development dollars on its core business, said it reached a deal to sell MoPub, which sells monetization solutions to mobile app publishers and developers, to marketing software company AppLovin for $1.05 billion in cash. Twitter had acquired MoPub in September 2013 for about $350 million. In 2020, MoPub generated approximately $188 million in annual revenue for Twitter, which the company reported in “Data Licensing and Other.” Twitter said it will provide additional details regarding the estimated future financial impact of the MoPub divestiture when it reports Q3 results on Oct. 26 after market close. “This transaction increases our focus...

